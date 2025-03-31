Jabalpur Property Prices Surge: Highest Registration Costs Expected in These Areas

Within the municipal corporation limits, encompassing 79 wards, there will be few wards and locations where the guidelines for the financial year 2025-26 have not been changed. More focus has been given to commercial areas. These include Bara Fuhara, Khajanchi Chowk, Ghamndi Chowk, Aga Chowk, Baldevbagh, Phutatal, Hanuman Tal, Andherdev, Kotwali, Sarafa Bazaar, Karamchand Chowk, Gurundi, and other areas. The registration office found evidence of land sales in these areas exceeding the current guidelines; rates were determined based on this. The government has also considered the arguments of the district office and increased the rates accordingly.

jabalpur property: Increase of 10 to 20 Percent in Some Areas Within the city, rates have increased by 10 percent in some areas and by more than 20 percent in others. For example, in Jawaharganj ward, from Khajanchi Chowk to Machhrai, the current rate is ₹64,000 per square metre; it has now increased to ₹80,000. In Swami Virendra Puri ward, from Supatal to Pisanhari Madiya, the rate was ₹28,800 per square metre, which has increased to ₹35,000. In rural areas, the rate in Kosamghat, which was ₹4,000, has increased to ₹8,000. In Mangeli, the plot price was ₹2,600, which has now been increased to ₹5,000 per square metre.