Khatushyamji Temple Gates to Remain Closed for Two Days

The gates of Baba Shyam Temple in Khatushyamji will remain closed on September 7th due to the lunar eclipse and on September 8th due to the Tilak Shringar ceremony. Devotees are requested to visit only during the designated darshan timings.

Sikar

Patrika Desk

Sep 06, 2025

Sikar Khatushyamji Mandir
Khatushyamji Temple (Image: Patrika)

Khatushyamji: The temple of Baba Shyam in Khatushyamji will be closed for two days due to special events. The temple committee has issued a special notice in this regard. Manvendra Singh Chouhan, Minister of the committee, informed that the temple gates will remain closed to the general public on 7 September due to the lunar eclipse and on 8 September due to the tilak shringar ceremony.

He further informed that the temple gates will be closed at 10 pm on 6 September and will reopen at 5 pm on 8 September as per the scheduled programme. During this time, only religious rituals and puja-related activities will be performed in the temple, and entry will be restricted for ordinary devotees.

Appeal to Devotees

Minister Manvendra Singh Chouhan appealed to the devotees not to visit during this period and to cooperate with the temple administration. He stated that this decision has been taken in accordance with scriptures and traditions to ensure that religious rituals are performed correctly. In addition, the committee also informed that special security and management arrangements have been made in the temple premises. Necessary guidelines have also been issued for the convenience of devotees around the temple.

Devotees have been requested to visit only during the scheduled time to avoid overcrowding and inconvenience. The committee stated that the temple gates may remain closed on such special occasions in the future, and the public will be informed from time to time. Thus, general darshan will be closed for two days at the Khatushyamji temple on the special occasion of the lunar eclipse and tilak shringar, and devotees have been appealed to cooperate.

Published on:

06 Sept 2025 12:22 pm

Khatushyamji Temple Gates to Remain Closed for Two Days
