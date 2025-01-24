Madhya Pradesh Government Lifts Transfer Ban

Transfers to Resume The Mohan Yadav government’s cabinet meeting in Maheshwar decided that while a new transfer policy will be introduced later, ministers will have the authority to effect transfers within their respective departments. Ministers have been granted the power to make transfers in special circumstances. While limited to special circumstances, the restoration of this power to ministers has raised hopes among government officials and employees who have been trying to secure transfers for a long time.

Liquor Ban at 17 Religious Sites The cabinet meeting also approved a liquor ban at 17 religious sites across the state. CM Mohan Yadav himself announced the cabinet’s decisions following the meeting. These are the locations where the liquor ban will be implemented:

– Complete liquor ban in Ujjain Municipal Corporation area. – Complete liquor ban in Datia Municipal Council area. – Complete liquor ban in Panna Municipal Council area. – Mandla Municipal Council

– Multāi Municipal Council – Mandsaur (city of Pashupatinath) – Maihar (city of Maihar Mata), will be completely free of liquor shops. – Datia Municipal Council (area of Maa Pitambara Peeth)

– Omkareshwar Nagar Parishad – Maheshwar Nagar Parishad – Mándleshwar Nagar Parishad – Orchha Nagar Parishad – Chitrakoot Nagar Parishad – Amarkantak Nagar Parishad – A liquor ban has also been decided for Salkanpur Gram Panchayat due to the Salkanpur Mata Temple located there.

– Barman Kala Gram Panchayat, Linga Gram Panchayat, Barman Khurd Gram Panchayat – Liquor sales will also be stopped in Kundalpur Gram Panchayat and Bandakpur Gram Panchayat.