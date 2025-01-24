scriptMadhya Pradesh Government Lifts Transfer Ban | Latest News | Patrika News
Madhya Pradesh Government Lifts Transfer Ban

Big news for government officials and employees in Madhya Pradesh who are waiting for the transfer ban to be lifted…

BhopalJan 24, 2025 / 04:06 pm

Patrika Desk

mp cabinet meeting
MP News: A transfer ban in Madhya Pradesh has been in effect for the past two years, leaving many government officials and employees waiting for the ban to be lifted. Important news for these officials and employees: A crucial cabinet meeting chaired by Mohan Yadav in Maheshwar, Khargone, has decided to allow transfers once again.

Transfers to Resume

The Mohan Yadav government’s cabinet meeting in Maheshwar decided that while a new transfer policy will be introduced later, ministers will have the authority to effect transfers within their respective departments. Ministers have been granted the power to make transfers in special circumstances. While limited to special circumstances, the restoration of this power to ministers has raised hopes among government officials and employees who have been trying to secure transfers for a long time.

Liquor Ban at 17 Religious Sites

The cabinet meeting also approved a liquor ban at 17 religious sites across the state. CM Mohan Yadav himself announced the cabinet’s decisions following the meeting. These are the locations where the liquor ban will be implemented:
– Complete liquor ban in Ujjain Municipal Corporation area.

– Complete liquor ban in Datia Municipal Council area.

– Complete liquor ban in Panna Municipal Council area.

– Mandla Municipal Council
– Multāi Municipal Council

– Mandsaur (city of Pashupatinath)

– Maihar (city of Maihar Mata), will be completely free of liquor shops.

– Datia Municipal Council (area of Maa Pitambara Peeth)
– Omkareshwar Nagar Parishad

– Maheshwar Nagar Parishad

– Mándleshwar Nagar Parishad

– Orchha Nagar Parishad

– Chitrakoot Nagar Parishad

– Amarkantak Nagar Parishad

– A liquor ban has also been decided for Salkanpur Gram Panchayat due to the Salkanpur Mata Temple located there.
– Barman Kala Gram Panchayat, Linga Gram Panchayat, Barman Khurd Gram Panchayat

– Liquor sales will also be stopped in Kundalpur Gram Panchayat and Bandakpur Gram Panchayat.

