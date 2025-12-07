7 December 2025,

Sunday

Indore

IndiGo Flights Cancelled: MP Airport Becomes Passenger Camp as Travellers Face Hours of Disruption, 34 Flights Cancelled

The series of IndiGo flights being cancelled and delayed continued for the fourth consecutive day. 34 IndiGo flights from Indore Airport were cancelled. Meanwhile, passengers are having to wait for hours for the operated flights.

Indore

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 07, 2025

IndiGo Flight Cancelled

Image: Patrika

IndiGo Flight Cancelled: The cancellation of IndiGo flights due to crew shortages continues unabated. By late Saturday night, the fourth day of disruptions, as many as 34 IndiGo flights had been cancelled from Indore airport in Madhya Pradesh alone. Meanwhile, passengers are facing hours of waiting for the flights that are operating. The situation is such that the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport in Indore resembles a refugee camp due to the large crowds of passengers waiting for their flights.

The international airport has transformed into a passenger camp. Travellers are forced to wait for hours inside and outside the lounge and terminal. Many passengers are receiving information about flight cancellations even after reaching the boarding gate. The operations of IndiGo Airlines, which flies in the sky, have grounded. IndiGo Airlines, which plays a significant role in domestic flight operations across the country, has been in disarray for the past four days, causing significant inconvenience not only to passengers in Indore but also in Bhopal and other parts of the country.

Passengers Facing Hours of Disruption

As many as 34 flights were cancelled from Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport alone on Saturday. Additionally, over a dozen flights were delayed. Consequently, passengers are spending hours at the airport. It has become impossible for passengers to travel to other cities in the country on time. Despite the Ministry of Civil Aviation relaxing rules for flight operations for crew members, the flight schedule remained affected on Saturday as well. It is expected that it might take another week for IndiGo's operations to return to normal.

Situation of Flight Cancellations and Delays in Indore

- These flights were cancelled

A total of 34 flights were cancelled from Indore on Saturday. This includes 17 flights arriving in Indore and 17 flights departing from Indore. Among the departing flights from Indore, the maximum of 4 flights to Mumbai were cancelled. Following this, 3 flights to Delhi were cancelled, 2 to Bengaluru, and 1 each to Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Goa, Raipur, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, and Ahmedabad were cancelled. Among the flights arriving in Indore, the maximum of 4 flights were also cancelled from Mumbai. While 2 flights each to Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru were cancelled. Additionally, 1 flight each to Pune, Hyderabad, Raipur, Chandigarh, Goa, Kolkata, and Chennai were cancelled. Over the past four days, more than 100 flights have been cancelled from Indore Airport alone.

- These flights were delayed

Regarding flight delays, over 70 flights have arrived and departed late from Indore Airport in the past four days. This has affected more than 40,000 passengers significantly. The situation is such that passengers are being forced to pay double the fare. Taking advantage of the crisis, other airlines have increased airfares on various routes. Meanwhile, people's plans for weddings, meetings, and holidays are being cancelled.

Crowd at the Company's Enquiry Counter

Long queues are seen outside the IndiGo Airlines enquiry counter set up outside the terminal of Indore Airport. People are seen struggling to get information about when their flight will depart and whether it has been cancelled, rather than for boarding passes.

