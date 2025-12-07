IndiGo Flights Cancelled: MP Airport Becomes Passenger Camp as Travellers Face Hours of Disruption, 34 Flights Cancelled

A total of 34 flights were cancelled from Indore on Saturday. This includes 17 flights arriving in Indore and 17 flights departing from Indore. Among the departing flights from Indore, the maximum of 4 flights to Mumbai were cancelled. Following this, 3 flights to Delhi were cancelled, 2 to Bengaluru, and 1 each to Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Goa, Raipur, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, and Ahmedabad were cancelled. Among the flights arriving in Indore, the maximum of 4 flights were also cancelled from Mumbai. While 2 flights each to Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru were cancelled. Additionally, 1 flight each to Pune, Hyderabad, Raipur, Chandigarh, Goa, Kolkata, and Chennai were cancelled. Over the past four days, more than 100 flights have been cancelled from Indore Airport alone.