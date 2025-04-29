scriptMadhya Pradesh Police Station Shooting Raises Concerns | Latest News | Patrika News
News Bulletin

Madhya Pradesh Police Station Shooting Raises Concerns

Questions are being raised about the rule of law in Madhya Pradesh (MP). Just two days after a policeman in Bhopal was brutally beaten after his name was discovered, and before any strict action was ordered in that case, an unknown assailant shot a policeman inside a police station in Satna.

SatnaApr 29, 2025 / 09:47 am

Patrika Desk

Policeman Shot
Policeman Shot: A shocking incident of a life-threatening attack on a policeman has come to light in another district of Madhya Pradesh, even before the government could issue strict orders regarding the brutal assault on a police officer in Bhopal, the state capital. This incident raises serious questions about the safety of police personnel, let alone ordinary citizens, in the state. Surprisingly, this attack took place within a police station itself.
In Satna, Madhya Pradesh, at approximately 12:30 AM, a young man shot Head Constable Prince Garg while he was on duty at Jaithwara police station. The attack occurred while the officer was having dinner. The assailant fled the scene after the shooting, causing chaos within the station. This brazen attack, unprecedented in its audacity, saw a criminal enter the police station and attack an officer.
Head Constable Garg was rushed to the district hospital and later referred to a medical college in critical condition.

Search for the Accused Begins

Policeman Shot
Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta and other police officials rushed to the district hospital upon learning of the incident. Separate police teams have been dispatched to identify and apprehend the accused.

Attack During Dinner

Head Constable Prince Garg resides in the barracks within the Jaithwara police station. While having dinner after his shift, he heard a noise outside his room. He saw a masked young man. Before he could react, the young man fired a shot from a pistol, hitting him near the shoulder. The assailant then fled.

Policeman’s Condition Out of Danger

Fellow officers immediately took Head Constable Garg to the district hospital where a CT scan was performed. The bullet was not found inside his body. As a precaution, he was referred to a medical college. At the time of writing, his condition is reported to be stable.

Accused Identified as Acchu

Head Constable Garg told police officials that the shooter was masked, but suspects it was Acchu Gautam from Mehuti. He had previously had a dispute with Acchu Gautam regarding a parked vehicle. While he suspects Acchu Gautam, CSP Mahendra Singh (सीएसपी महेन्द्र सिंह) stated that further action will be taken based on the investigation.

News / News Bulletin / Madhya Pradesh Police Station Shooting Raises Concerns

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Pakistan Cyber Attack on Rajasthan Government Websites

National News

Pakistan Cyber Attack on Rajasthan Government Websites

in 3 hours

MP Weather Update: Heavy Wind, Rain, and Hailstorm Alert Issued

News Bulletin

MP Weather Update: Heavy Wind, Rain, and Hailstorm Alert Issued

in 3 hours

Pakistan Army on High Alert; Defence Minister Claims Imminent Indian Attack

World

Pakistan Army on High Alert; Defence Minister Claims Imminent Indian Attack

in 3 hours

Suryavanshi's 35-ball century powers Rajasthan Royals' record chase

Cricket News

Suryavanshi's 35-ball century powers Rajasthan Royals' record chase

in 3 hours

Latest News Bulletin

MP Weather Update: Heavy Wind, Rain, and Hailstorm Alert Issued

News Bulletin

MP Weather Update: Heavy Wind, Rain, and Hailstorm Alert Issued

in 3 hours

MP on 48-Hour Alert: Cyclonic Circulation to Bring Squalls and Rain to 21 Districts

Indore

MP on 48-Hour Alert: Cyclonic Circulation to Bring Squalls and Rain to 21 Districts

15 hours ago

MP: Ration Card Holders; Complete e-KYC by April 30th to Avoid Name Removal

News Bulletin

MP: Ration Card Holders; Complete e-KYC by April 30th to Avoid Name Removal

18 hours ago

Massive Gold Reserve Discovered in Madhya Pradesh

News Bulletin

Massive Gold Reserve Discovered in Madhya Pradesh

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.