Madhya Pradesh Police Station Shooting Raises Concerns
Questions are being raised about the rule of law in Madhya Pradesh (MP). Just two days after a policeman in Bhopal was brutally beaten after his name was discovered, and before any strict action was ordered in that case, an unknown assailant shot a policeman inside a police station in Satna.
Policeman Shot: A shocking incident of a life-threatening attack on a policeman has come to light in another district of Madhya Pradesh, even before the government could issue strict orders regarding the brutal assault on a police officer in Bhopal, the state capital. This incident raises serious questions about the safety of police personnel, let alone ordinary citizens, in the state. Surprisingly, this attack took place within a police station itself.
In Satna, Madhya Pradesh, at approximately 12:30 AM, a young man shot Head Constable Prince Garg while he was on duty at Jaithwara police station. The attack occurred while the officer was having dinner. The assailant fled the scene after the shooting, causing chaos within the station. This brazen attack, unprecedented in its audacity, saw a criminal enter the police station and attack an officer.
Head Constable Garg was rushed to the district hospital and later referred to a medical college in critical condition.
Search for the Accused Begins
Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta and other police officials rushed to the district hospital upon learning of the incident. Separate police teams have been dispatched to identify and apprehend the accused.
Attack During Dinner
Head Constable Prince Garg resides in the barracks within the Jaithwara police station. While having dinner after his shift, he heard a noise outside his room. He saw a masked young man. Before he could react, the young man fired a shot from a pistol, hitting him near the shoulder. The assailant then fled.
Policeman’s Condition Out of Danger
Fellow officers immediately took Head Constable Garg to the district hospital where a CT scan was performed. The bullet was not found inside his body. As a precaution, he was referred to a medical college. At the time of writing, his condition is reported to be stable.
Accused Identified as Acchu
Head Constable Garg told police officials that the shooter was masked, but suspects it was Acchu Gautam from Mehuti. He had previously had a dispute with Acchu Gautam regarding a parked vehicle. While he suspects Acchu Gautam, CSP Mahendra Singh (सीएसपी महेन्द्र सिंह) stated that further action will be taken based on the investigation.