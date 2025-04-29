Madhya Pradesh Police Station Shooting Raises Concerns

In Satna, Madhya Pradesh, at approximately 12:30 AM, a young man shot Head Constable Prince Garg while he was on duty at Jaithwara police station. The attack occurred while the officer was having dinner. The assailant fled the scene after the shooting, causing chaos within the station. This brazen attack, unprecedented in its audacity, saw a criminal enter the police station and attack an officer.

Search for the Accused Begins Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta and other police officials rushed to the district hospital upon learning of the incident. Separate police teams have been dispatched to identify and apprehend the accused. Head Constable Garg was rushed to the district hospital and later referred to a medical college in critical condition.

Attack During Dinner Head Constable Prince Garg resides in the barracks within the Jaithwara police station. While having dinner after his shift, he heard a noise outside his room. He saw a masked young man. Before he could react, the young man fired a shot from a pistol, hitting him near the shoulder. The assailant then fled.

Policeman’s Condition Out of Danger Fellow officers immediately took Head Constable Garg to the district hospital where a CT scan was performed. The bullet was not found inside his body. As a precaution, he was referred to a medical college. At the time of writing, his condition is reported to be stable.