Madhya Pradesh Schools Announce 45-Day Summer Break

45 Days of Fun for Children Each state’s education board declares summer holidays according to its schedule. The Madhya Pradesh Department of Education has announced holidays for students. This order will apply to all private and government schools. Summer holidays for students will be from 1 May to 15 June. That means 45 days of fun for the children.

One Month Holiday for Teachers Summer holidays have also been announced for teachers. Teachers’ holidays will be from 1 May to 31 May 2025. Holidays for Dussehra, Diwali and Winter Schools will be closed for Dussehra from 1 October to 3 October. Similarly, there will be a holiday for Diwali from 18 October to 23 October. Then, the winter break will be from 31 December to 4 January.