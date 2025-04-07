scriptMadhya Pradesh Schools Announce 45-Day Summer Break | Latest News | Patrika News
Madhya Pradesh Schools Announce 45-Day Summer Break

The administration has declared school holidays for the year 2025-26. According to the order, students will have holidays from 1 May to 15 June.

IndoreApr 07, 2025 / 03:10 pm

Patrika Desk

Summer Vacation in Schools
Summer Vacation in Schools: The Madhya Pradesh government has announced good news for students. The administration has declared school holidays for the year 2025-26. According to the order, students will have holidays from 1 May to 15 June.

45 Days of Fun for Children

Each state’s education board declares summer holidays according to its schedule. The Madhya Pradesh Department of Education has announced holidays for students. This order will apply to all private and government schools. Summer holidays for students will be from 1 May to 15 June. That means 45 days of fun for the children.

One Month Holiday for Teachers

Summer holidays have also been announced for teachers. Teachers’ holidays will be from 1 May to 31 May 2025.

Holidays for Dussehra, Diwali and Winter

Schools will be closed for Dussehra from 1 October to 3 October. Similarly, there will be a holiday for Diwali from 18 October to 23 October. Then, the winter break will be from 31 December to 4 January.

