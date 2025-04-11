scriptMajor Recruitment Drive in Madhya Pradesh: Update Resumes Now | Latest News | Patrika News
Major Recruitment Drive in Madhya Pradesh: Update Resumes Now

Government Job Alert: Over 100,000 posts are already vacant, and further vacancies will arise due to promotions. In response, CM Mohan Yadav has made a major announcement…

Agar MalwaApr 11, 2025 / 09:13 am

Patrika Desk

cm mohan yadav
Government Job Alert: Hundreds of thousands of young people in Madhya Pradesh will get government job opportunities in the next two years. Recruitment for 100,000 positions is already underway. Several departments will begin recruitment processes by the end of this year. A similar number of positions are expected to be filled in 2027. These positions will become vacant following the promotion of existing government officials and employees.

Vacancies Created by Promotions

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav recently announced promotions for government officials and employees. This process had been stalled for eight years. The lack of promotions prevented lower-level positions from becoming vacant. Once promotions begin, thousands of current officials and employees will be promoted, creating thousands of vacancies in their original positions.

100,000 Positions Already Vacant

An official from the General Administration Department stated that the 100,000 positions the government has mentioned have been vacant for the past five years. Recruitment processes (MP Government Recruitment) for these positions were previously underway but stalled due to various reasons. A similar number of positions will become vacant once the promotion process begins.

Government Intent, Officials’ Inaction

Four months ago, the Mohan Cabinet discussed commencing recruitment for 100,000 positions before December 2024. Ministers shared this information in cabinet briefings. Thousands of additional positions have since been created. However, due to the apathy of some officials, the mapping of staff shortages was not completed. This delayed the provision of recruitment information to the Staff Selection Board.

Renewed Efforts

New training trades are being introduced at Skill Development Park. The government has directed the provision of world-class training.

The process of increasing the number of ITI centres is underway.

Positions to be Created Proportionate to Population

Ranjit Kisanvanshi, an active member of the National Core Committee of the National Educated Youth Union, stated in an interview that the state’s population is rapidly increasing. Naturally, the needs of the people have also increased. Any government needs more government servants to meet these growing population and needs, which are already insufficient. Simply filling existing vacancies will not suffice.

Latest News Bulletin

