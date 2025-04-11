Major Recruitment Drive in Madhya Pradesh: Update Resumes Now

Vacancies Created by Promotions Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav recently announced promotions for government officials and employees. This process had been stalled for eight years. The lack of promotions prevented lower-level positions from becoming vacant. Once promotions begin, thousands of current officials and employees will be promoted, creating thousands of vacancies in their original positions.

100,000 Positions Already Vacant An official from the General Administration Department stated that the 100,000 positions the government has mentioned have been vacant for the past five years. Recruitment processes (MP Government Recruitment) for these positions were previously underway but stalled due to various reasons. A similar number of positions will become vacant once the promotion process begins.

Government Intent, Officials’ Inaction Four months ago, the Mohan Cabinet discussed commencing recruitment for 100,000 positions before December 2024. Ministers shared this information in cabinet briefings. Thousands of additional positions have since been created. However, due to the apathy of some officials, the mapping of staff shortages was not completed. This delayed the provision of recruitment information to the Staff Selection Board.