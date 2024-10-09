Drug Racket Was Running: Targeting Schools and Colleges

The teams were connected with social organizations working in urban and rural areas to gather information about the illegal drug trade. The coordination between agencies almost stopped. This is why a full-fledged MD drug factory was set up in the outer area of the capital, and dangerous drugs easily reached the hands of youth. The agencies are now finding out how many agents of the accused were active in the city, targeting schools and colleges. Security agencies are considering forming a joint operation team again.

Departments responsible for drug surveillance Police Department The police department is responsible for identifying and catching the accused involved in selling illegal liquor and drugs in the 38 police station areas of the city. The police are not involving other departments in their campaign or are involving them minimally.

Narcotics Wing The narcotics wing was formed to monitor the illegal drug trade at the international level and to control the smuggling of drugs from the Rajasthan and Gujarat border areas. This department, which is limited to taking action against drug smuggling from the border areas, is doing less work in the capital.

Excise Department The excise department is responsible for issuing tenders for 87 composite liquor shops in the city and ensuring that rules are followed. Apart from this, the excise department takes action against illegal liquor sellers in collaboration with the police department. The excise department does not have the authority to take action against synthetic drugs.

Social Justice Department Under the social justice department, 22 drug rehabilitation centers are operating in the district. Apart from this, officials of the social justice department can provide information to agencies about the illegal drug trade in the city and get action taken. The social justice department claims to have rehabilitated over 800 people in the last year, but it has not directly participated in the action. The government has spent Rs 70 crore on the development of the department.