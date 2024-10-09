scriptDrug Racket Was Running: Targeting Schools and Colleges | Latest News | Patrika News
Drug Racket Was Running: Targeting Schools and Colleges

MD Drug Factory: The action against illegal drugs had already started in the capital Bhopal, the police, narcotics, excise, and social justice departments were given the responsibility, but no one knew and the MD drug factory started…

BhopalOct 09, 2024 / 04:56 pm

Patrika Desk

After the youth murder case in 12 number multi, action was taken against illegal drugs. To eliminate the illegal drug trade in the city, four departments were brought together on one platform. Police, narcotics, excise, and social justice departments, including women and child development teams, were formed.
The teams were connected with social organizations working in urban and rural areas to gather information about the illegal drug trade.

The coordination between agencies almost stopped. This is why a full-fledged MD drug factory was set up in the outer area of the capital, and dangerous drugs easily reached the hands of youth. The agencies are now finding out how many agents of the accused were active in the city, targeting schools and colleges. Security agencies are considering forming a joint operation team again.

Departments responsible for drug surveillance

Police Department

The police department is responsible for identifying and catching the accused involved in selling illegal liquor and drugs in the 38 police station areas of the city. The police are not involving other departments in their campaign or are involving them minimally.

Narcotics Wing

The narcotics wing was formed to monitor the illegal drug trade at the international level and to control the smuggling of drugs from the Rajasthan and Gujarat border areas. This department, which is limited to taking action against drug smuggling from the border areas, is doing less work in the capital.

Excise Department

The excise department is responsible for issuing tenders for 87 composite liquor shops in the city and ensuring that rules are followed. Apart from this, the excise department takes action against illegal liquor sellers in collaboration with the police department. The excise department does not have the authority to take action against synthetic drugs.

Social Justice Department

Under the social justice department, 22 drug rehabilitation centers are operating in the district. Apart from this, officials of the social justice department can provide information to agencies about the illegal drug trade in the city and get action taken. The social justice department claims to have rehabilitated over 800 people in the last year, but it has not directly participated in the action. The government has spent Rs 70 crore on the development of the department.

Responsibilities of Departments

The responsibilities of departments have been fixed to stop the illegal drug trade in the city. This is being made more stringent.

-Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, Collector

Bhopal Polic Action

The Bhopal police have taken the most action against illegal drugs in the state. In this matter, the operation was completed with the ATS. We are making security procedures for the future.

