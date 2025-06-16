scriptMonsoon Makes Strong Entry into Western Madhya Pradesh | Latest News | Patrika News
Monsoon Makes Strong Entry into Western Madhya Pradesh

Monsoon makes strong entry into western Madhya Pradesh districts, including Khandwa.

BhopalJun 16, 2025 / 03:53 pm

Patrika Desk

Strong entry of monsoon in western districts including Khandwa in MP

Strong entry of monsoon in western districts in MP – (Image Source: Patrika)

Monsoon has made a strong entry into Madhya Pradesh (MP). It entered the state from the western districts. Heavy rainfall has been reported in Khandwa following the monsoon’s arrival. Meteorologist Abhijit Chakravarti confirmed this, stating that the monsoon, after passing through Veraval and Bhavnagar in Gujarat, has entered the western parts of the state, including Khandwa. Khandwa has experienced heavy rain.
News is being updated…

News / News Bulletin / Monsoon Makes Strong Entry into Western Madhya Pradesh

