Monsoon Makes Strong Entry into Western Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal•Jun 16, 2025 / 03:53 pm• Patrika Desk

Strong entry of monsoon in western districts in MP – (Image Source: Patrika)

Monsoon has made a strong entry into Madhya Pradesh (MP). It entered the state from the western districts. Heavy rainfall has been reported in Khandwa following the monsoon’s arrival. Meteorologist Abhijit Chakravarti confirmed this, stating that the monsoon, after passing through Veraval and Bhavnagar in Gujarat, has entered the western parts of the state, including Khandwa. Khandwa has experienced heavy rain.

