MP: Drive Safely! Vehicle Checks from 8th to 22nd September

The aim of the campaign is to reduce road accidents and raise awareness among people about traffic rules.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Sep 08, 2025

Traffic police (Image: Patrika)

MP News: Madhya Pradesh Police will launch a special campaign across the state from 8 September to 22 September to curb road accidents and improve traffic management. Strict action will be taken against those violating traffic rules during this period.

According to instructions issued by the Police Headquarters, this 15-day campaign, to be conducted in all districts, will focus on offences such as speeding, driving without helmets or seatbelts, underage driving, using mobile phones while driving, drunk driving, overloading, and driving without proper documents like licenses, fitness certificates, and permits.

The Aim of the Campaign

The aim of this campaign is to reduce road accidents and raise public awareness about traffic rules. The order states that this action is crucial in view of the rising number of road accidents and fatalities. Police officers and traffic police in each district will work together to make the campaign a success. A daily report of the action taken will be sent to the Police Headquarters.

Published on:

08 Sept 2025 01:16 pm

English News / News Bulletin / MP: Drive Safely! Vehicle Checks from 8th to 22nd September
