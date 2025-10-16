MP PSC 2026: Bumper Recruitment for Assistant Professor Posts, Last Date to Exam Schedule Released

MP PSC 2026: If you are also waiting for a government job in Madhya Pradesh, this news will make you happy. MPPSC has released a recruitment notification, under which candidates can apply online from October 31.
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MP PSC) has announced recruitment for the post of Assistant Professor in Computer Science. The application process for this will begin on October 31. The commission has prepared to recruit for 87 posts in this subject. This online application process will continue until November 30.
The date of the examination for recruitment to these 87 posts has also been fixed. This examination will be organised on January 4, 2026. It is worth noting that this is the second notification for the Assistant Professor Recruitment Examination this time. Earlier, an examination for the Sanskrit subject has also been conducted.
