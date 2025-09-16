New Expressway to Shorten Indore-Bhopal Distance by 55km

The distance between Bhopal and Indore, two major cities in Madhya Pradesh, could be reduced by 55 km. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has prepared a proposal for a new expressway between Bhopal and Indore and sent it to the central government. It is reported that after the construction of this new expressway, travel between Bhopal and Indore will become significantly easier, reducing the distance from 200 km to 145 km. The journey from Bhopal to Indore is expected to be completed in just two hours via this expressway.