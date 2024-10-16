Periodic Labour Force Survey Report: Know Vacancy, Job, Post, Salaray

scriptPeriodic Labour Force Survey Report: Know Vacancy, Job, Post, Salaray | Pe | Latest News | Patrika News
BhopalOct 16, 2024 / 02:11 pm

In September, the Periodic Labour Force Survey report was released. It contained information about the unemployment rate across the country. According to the report, the unemployment rate in Madhya Pradesh is 0.9% in 2023-24. It is clear that even now, 0.9% of the youth are wandering in search of a job. If you are also looking for a job, then read this news and update your resume, apply quickly…
It is worth noting that United India Insurance Company has issued a notification for recruitment to 200 posts.

Apply for these Posts

It is worth noting that the United India Insurance Company, run by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, has announced bumper recruitment for 200 posts. The company has announced recruitment for administrative officer (Scale-I) posts. The application process has started from October 15, Tuesday, and the last date to apply is November 5.

Who can Apply?

To apply to this company, various technical degrees, chartered accountancy, law degrees, engineering degrees, etc. have been included in the educational qualification. Also, people between 21 to 30 years of age can apply. If you meet these conditions, then apply.

Salary

It is worth noting that the selected candidates will get a good salary. According to the information, the candidates selected for the administrative officer posts will be given a salary ranging from 50,000 to 96,000.

Application Fee

General/OBC candidates – 1000 rupees

SC/ST/PWBD candidates – 250 rupees

