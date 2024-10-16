Periodic Labour Force Survey Report: Know Vacancy, Job, Post, Salaray

It is worth noting that United India Insurance Company has issued a notification for recruitment to 200 posts. Apply for these Posts It is worth noting that the United India Insurance Company, run by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, has announced bumper recruitment for 200 posts. The company has announced recruitment for administrative officer (Scale-I) posts. The application process has started from October 15, Tuesday, and the last date to apply is November 5.

Who can Apply? To apply to this company, various technical degrees, chartered accountancy, law degrees, engineering degrees, etc. have been included in the educational qualification. Also, people between 21 to 30 years of age can apply. If you meet these conditions, then apply.

Salary It is worth noting that the selected candidates will get a good salary. According to the information, the candidates selected for the administrative officer posts will be given a salary ranging from 50,000 to 96,000.