Prayagraj Karwariya Family: BJP MLA Neelam Karwariya passes away, was suffering from liver-related serious illness

Neelam Karwariya passes away in Hyderabad on Thursday night You should know that Neelam Karwariya’s health has been deteriorating for quite some time. Due to this, she was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for treatment. She passed away during treatment late at night. According to the information received, news of her death started spreading on social media and Facebook from 10:00 pm, but it could not be confirmed until then. This information was shared by her representative Jitendra Shukla on Facebook, informing the people of Prayagraj that Neelam Karwariya, our Bhabi Ma, former MLA, is no more. As soon as this news reached the people, a wave of mourning spread. Former MLA’s representative Jitendra Shukla said that the family would bring the body from Hyderabad to Babatpur Banaras Airport by 12:30 pm and then take it to Prayagraj’s Kalyani Devi, her residence.