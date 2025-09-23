Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Rajasthan to House World's First Ayurvedic Excellence Centre

The world's first Centre of Excellence for DNA barcoding, genome sequencing and quality testing of medicinal plants will be established at the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. A project worth ₹9.32 crore will create a large database through these advanced techniques.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 23, 2025

Ayurvedic Excellence Centre
Ayurvedic Excellence Centre (Image: Patrika)

Jaipur: No more doubts will remain about the authenticity and quality of Ayurvedic medicines. Samples will be collected from the raw material source and from markets across the country to be tested for this purpose.

Not only this, but a large database of the true identity and properties of medicinal plants will also be created using genome sequencing and DNA barcoding. This will be the first time in the country.

National Institute of Ayurveda Takes on the Responsibility

The Ministry of AYUSH has entrusted the responsibility of this project to the National Institute of Ayurveda located in Jaipur. The institute's Dravyaguna Department has been designated as a Centre of Excellence for this.

Will be the World's First Centre of Excellence

This will be the first such Centre of Excellence not only in India but also in the world, where research, academic development, and the establishment of quality standards in the field of medicinal plants will take place. For the project, the Ministry of AYUSH has approved a budget of ₹9.32 crore for the first three years.

In-depth Examination of Micro-elements

State-of-the-art technology and new machines will be installed in the Dravyaguna Department's lab for testing. Over a period of three years, the institute will test authentic samples of 80 medicinal plants and samples purchased from the market. This will clarify how pure and effective the Ayurvedic raw materials sold in the market actually are.

Centre to be Ready by March

This project will play a major role in identifying medicinal plants and setting quality standards. The centre will be fully operational by March, although work has already begun at the initial level.

Why it will Prove Useful

According to experts, the database and identification features created by this project will curb substandard medicines. Only verified and high-quality medicines will reach consumers, protecting people from the adverse effects of adulterated medicines.

DNA Bank and Data Bank to be Created

Samples will be collected from across the country, tested, and a genome sequencing and data bank will be created.
- Prof. Sudeept Kumar Rath, Head of Department, Dravyaguna Department

Published on:

23 Sept 2025 11:35 am

English News / News Bulletin / Rajasthan to House World's First Ayurvedic Excellence Centre
