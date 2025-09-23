Rajasthan to House World's First Ayurvedic Excellence Centre

Jaipur: No more doubts will remain about the authenticity and quality of Ayurvedic medicines. Samples will be collected from the raw material source and from markets across the country to be tested for this purpose.
Not only this, but a large database of the true identity and properties of medicinal plants will also be created using genome sequencing and DNA barcoding. This will be the first time in the country.
The Ministry of AYUSH has entrusted the responsibility of this project to the National Institute of Ayurveda located in Jaipur. The institute's Dravyaguna Department has been designated as a Centre of Excellence for this.
This will be the first such Centre of Excellence not only in India but also in the world, where research, academic development, and the establishment of quality standards in the field of medicinal plants will take place. For the project, the Ministry of AYUSH has approved a budget of ₹9.32 crore for the first three years.
State-of-the-art technology and new machines will be installed in the Dravyaguna Department's lab for testing. Over a period of three years, the institute will test authentic samples of 80 medicinal plants and samples purchased from the market. This will clarify how pure and effective the Ayurvedic raw materials sold in the market actually are.
This project will play a major role in identifying medicinal plants and setting quality standards. The centre will be fully operational by March, although work has already begun at the initial level.
According to experts, the database and identification features created by this project will curb substandard medicines. Only verified and high-quality medicines will reach consumers, protecting people from the adverse effects of adulterated medicines.
Samples will be collected from across the country, tested, and a genome sequencing and data bank will be created.
- Prof. Sudeept Kumar Rath, Head of Department, Dravyaguna Department