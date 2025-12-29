Rare Bird Pair Spotted at Ancient Temple, Claimed to be 'Garuda Dev'

A strange pair of birds spotted at an ancient temple (Photo source: Patrika)
Ancient Narsingh Temple: A pair of strange birds spotted at the ancient Narsingh Temple in the Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh has become a topic of discussion on social media. People are curious about these unusual birds. A video has surfaced claiming that two rare white-coloured birds were seen in a dark, dilapidated room on the temple's dome. Notably, locals claim these birds to be 'Garun Dev' (Lord Garuda).
The pair of rare birds was sighted during the renovation of the Narsingh Temple, famous as the village deity's shrine. When the workers reached the dome area in the upper part of the temple, they heard a frightening sound. Initially, the workers, scared by the noise, came down. Later, along with the temple priest and committee members, locals gathered and went to the room, where they found the pair of strange birds.
According to eyewitnesses, the birds were making strange hissing sounds, similar to snakes. Their calls were so loud that anyone would be frightened. Meanwhile, people associated with the temple believe that Lord Narsingh is an avatar of Lord Vishnu, and Garuda is Lord Vishnu's vehicle. They claim these two birds are Lord Vishnu's vehicle, Garuda, who have been living here for years. Furthermore, some people, calling them the vehicle of Goddess Lakshmi, are saying that the appearance of such rare birds is a symbol of good fortune in life.
According to media reports, the temple priest claims that this is not the first time such birds have been seen. A similar pair was sighted in 1985. At that time too, there was considerable discussion about them, but the pair suddenly disappeared. Now, the pair has reappeared. On the other hand, ornithologists claim these birds to be a rare species of white owl.
Big NewsView All
News Bulletin
Trending