29 December 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rashifal 2026

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

News Bulletin

Rare Bird Pair Spotted at Ancient Temple, Claimed to be 'Garuda Dev'

Ancient Narsingh Temple: Claims are being made that two rare white-coloured birds have been spotted in a dark, dilapidated room built on the temple's dome. Notably, locals have even claimed these birds to be 'Garuda Dev' (Lord Garuda).

2 min read
Google source verification

Narsinghpur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 29, 2025

Ancient Narsingh Temple

A strange pair of birds spotted at an ancient temple (Photo source: Patrika)

Ancient Narsingh Temple: A pair of strange birds spotted at the ancient Narsingh Temple in the Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh has become a topic of discussion on social media. People are curious about these unusual birds. A video has surfaced claiming that two rare white-coloured birds were seen in a dark, dilapidated room on the temple's dome. Notably, locals claim these birds to be 'Garun Dev' (Lord Garuda).

The pair of rare birds was sighted during the renovation of the Narsingh Temple, famous as the village deity's shrine. When the workers reached the dome area in the upper part of the temple, they heard a frightening sound. Initially, the workers, scared by the noise, came down. Later, along with the temple priest and committee members, locals gathered and went to the room, where they found the pair of strange birds.

Different discussions among people

According to eyewitnesses, the birds were making strange hissing sounds, similar to snakes. Their calls were so loud that anyone would be frightened. Meanwhile, people associated with the temple believe that Lord Narsingh is an avatar of Lord Vishnu, and Garuda is Lord Vishnu's vehicle. They claim these two birds are Lord Vishnu's vehicle, Garuda, who have been living here for years. Furthermore, some people, calling them the vehicle of Goddess Lakshmi, are saying that the appearance of such rare birds is a symbol of good fortune in life.

Claim of similar bird sighting in 1985

According to media reports, the temple priest claims that this is not the first time such birds have been seen. A similar pair was sighted in 1985. At that time too, there was considerable discussion about them, but the pair suddenly disappeared. Now, the pair has reappeared. On the other hand, ornithologists claim these birds to be a rare species of white owl.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

29 Dec 2025 10:06 am

English News / News Bulletin / Rare Bird Pair Spotted at Ancient Temple, Claimed to be 'Garuda Dev'

Big News

View All

News Bulletin

Trending

MP News: Work begins on 130 km rail line worth Rs 2500 crore, featuring 4 tunnels and 361 bridges

Itarsi-Amla third railway line construction earth base prepared mp news
Itarsi

150 New E-Buses to Hit Jaipur's Roads from January, Revolutionising Public Transport

Jaipur

2026 Numerology Predictions: What Your Birth Number Reveals About the Year Ahead

Astrology and Spirituality

Delhi–Mumbai Expressway Accident: Car plunges into ditch, two youths from Gujarat killed

Sawai-Madhopur-road-accident
Sawai Madhopur

AI job loss leads to ‘Bunty-Babli’ style crime, 18-year-old graphic designer and NEET student girlfriend arrested

MP News Indore Crime
Indore
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.