Most cases are emerging from rural areas. Negligence by ambulance services has also come to light in these snakebite cases. Delays in ambulance arrival led to treatment delays for an elderly woman and a teenage girl, resulting in their deaths.

Three undergoing treatment in critical condition Meanwhile, three injured individuals are receiving treatment at the district hospital: 15-year-old Ansh Sondhia from Sohagpur, 21-year-old Jyotish Baiga, son of Munna from Amgar Pali, and 31-year-old Sanju, son of Kandhai Yadav from Barkheda.