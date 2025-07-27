Stampede at Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar Leaves Six Dead

SSP Pramendra Singh Dobal, speaking on the stampede in Haridwar that claimed 6 lives, said:

'We had received information that some people were injured, after which the police took immediate action. Around 35 people were brought to the hospital. Out of these, the deaths of 6 people have been confirmed. The rest are undergoing treatment... Prima facie, the stampede occurred due to a rumor that an electric shock had occurred on the steps about 100 meters down from the temple route. We are investigating the matter further..".