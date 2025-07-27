27 July 2025,

Sunday

Stampede at Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar Leaves Six Dead

Six people have died in a stampede at the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar. Several others have been seriously injured in the incident. Police and administration teams have been dispatched to the scene.

Dehradun

Patrika Desk

Jul 27, 2025

Breaking ( Photo - Patrika )
Breaking ( Photo - Patrika )

A large crowd gathers daily at the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar for darshan (prayer), with devotees arriving from various states. On Sunday, a stampede at the temple resulted in six deaths. Gadhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the incident, stating that police and administrative teams have arrived on the scene and are transporting the injured to hospitals. A detailed report on the incident is awaited.

Cause of the Stampede

Media reports suggest that a fallen power line caused the stampede. The ongoing Kanwar Yatra during the month of Sawan has resulted in large crowds at Haridwar's temples, with devotees making significant efforts to offer water at the shrines.

On Sunday, a large number of devotees arrived at the Mansa Devi Temple to offer water. While ascending the temple's uphill path in heavy rain, a power line fell, causing panic and a stampede that led to six fatalities. The temple premises have been cleared, and injured devotees are being transported to the district hospital.

SSP Pramendra Singh Dobal, speaking on the stampede in Haridwar that claimed 6 lives, said:
'We had received information that some people were injured, after which the police took immediate action. Around 35 people were brought to the hospital. Out of these, the deaths of 6 people have been confirmed. The rest are undergoing treatment... Prima facie, the stampede occurred due to a rumor that an electric shock had occurred on the steps about 100 meters down from the temple route. We are investigating the matter further..".

CM Expresses Grief

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident. He wrote on the social media platform X, "Received the extremely saddening news of a stampede on the Mansa Devi temple route in Haridwar. The local police and other rescue teams have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I am in constant touch with the local administration regarding this matter and am continuously monitoring the situation. I pray to Mata Rani for the safety and well-being of all the devotees."

Updated on:

27 Jul 2025 11:58 am

Published on:

27 Jul 2025 10:59 am

