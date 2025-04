Summer special trains to run through MP stations; read full timetable here

Railway Public Relations Officer (PRO) Naval Agrawal informed that West Central Railway is operating special trains between Jabalpur and Ayodhya, Pune, Bandra Terminus, Coimbatore; Rani Kamlapati and Saharsa, Agartala, Hadapsar (Pune); Rewa and CSMT Mumbai; and Sonebhadra and Danapur. These trains commenced operations in April.

Jabalpur to Ayodhya: Weekly Service Train number 01701 Jabalpur-Ayodhya weekly special train will depart from Jabalpur every Wednesday at 19:40 and arrive in Ayodhya at 11:00 the next day. Train number 01702 Ayodhya-Jabalpur special train will depart from Ayodhya at 13:30 on Thursday and arrive in Jabalpur at 04:15 on Friday.

Significant Relief for Pune Travellers Train number 02132 Jabalpur-Pune weekly special train will depart from Jabalpur at 13:50 on Sunday and arrive in Pune at 06:25 on Monday. The return journey, train number 02131 Pune-Jabalpur, will depart from Pune at 11:30 on Monday and arrive in Jabalpur at 06:00 on Tuesday.

Special Arrangements for Mumbai Train number 02134 Jabalpur-Bandra Terminus weekly special train will depart from Jabalpur at 17:00 on Friday. Train number 02133 Bandra Terminus-Jabalpur will depart from Bandra Terminus at 17:15 on Saturday.

Direct Connection to South India Train number 02198 Jabalpur-Coimbatore weekly special train will depart from Jabalpur at 23:50 on Friday. Train number 02197 Coimbatore-Jabalpur will depart from Coimbatore at 17:05 on Monday. Direct Travel from Rewa to Mumbai Train number 02187 Rewa-CSMT weekly special train will depart from Rewa at 15:50 on Thursday.

Train number 02188 CSMT-Rewa will depart from CSMT (Mumbai) at 10:00 on Friday. Good News for Bihar Travellers Train number 01663 Rani Kamlapati-Saharsa weekly special train will depart at 16:30 on Monday. Train number 01664 Saharsa-Rani Kamlapati will depart from Saharsa at 18:30 on Tuesday.

These special trains will offer significant convenience to passengers on long-distance journeys. The railway has requested passengers to arrive at the station on time and book their seats in advance. These trains will be fully reserved, and advance ticket booking is mandatory.