The Grandeur of Artists in the Rainbow of Colors

The sound of camera clicks echoed everywhere, as everyone wanted to capture this beautiful moment on camera. People also shopped for home decor items and artificial jewelry at various stalls. Close to four thousand artists from across the country have participated in this festival, showcasing their art. The presentations of folk singing and instrumental music have left the art lovers spellbound. Drone Photo Magazine’s photojournalist Dinesh Dabi has captured the beautiful moments of this colorful event through his camera.