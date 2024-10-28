scriptThe Grandeur of Artists in the Rainbow of Colors | Latest News | Patrika News
The Grandeur of Artists in the Rainbow of Colors

The 27th Lokrang Festival at Jawahar Kala Kendra in Jaipur has been bathed in colors and music! Artists from across the country have mesmerized the audience with their performances.

JaipurOct 28, 2024 / 10:26 am

The land of Jaipur has been painted with colors! The 27th Lokrang Festival, held at Jawahar Kala Kendra, has provided an extraordinary experience to art lovers. Artists from across the country, adorned in colorful attire, showcased their skills, bringing the atmosphere to life. Every corner of Shilpgram was decorated with rainbow-colored lights, attracting art lovers.
The sound of camera clicks echoed everywhere, as everyone wanted to capture this beautiful moment on camera. People also shopped for home decor items and artificial jewelry at various stalls.

Close to four thousand artists from across the country have participated in this festival, showcasing their art. The presentations of folk singing and instrumental music have left the art lovers spellbound. Drone Photo Magazine’s photojournalist Dinesh Dabi has captured the beautiful moments of this colorful event through his camera.

