There is no space for two and four wheeler vehicle parking in the city, people have taken over

In such a situation, vehicle owners coming to the market are not finding space to park their vehicles. They are forced to park their vehicles on the road, causing congestion. This problem is not only affecting traffic but also posing a threat to people’s safety. Meanwhile, the administration is not paying attention to this matter. Due to illegal occupation, the parking facility has been cancelled, and people coming to the market are facing continuous inconvenience. Two-wheeler owners are the most troubled in the main market area, as most people come here on two-wheelers.

Vehicles owners Ramesh Thakur, Karan Patel, Anant, Rajesh, and others say that to solve the parking problem, the local administration needs to take concrete steps. The parking spaces should be re-identified, and boards should be put up again, and illegal occupations should be removed. Along with this, proper measures should be taken to regulate traffic in the market, so that vehicle owners do not face any trouble.