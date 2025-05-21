Vande Bharat Express narrowly avoids accident after iron rods fall from bridge

Iron Rods Fall on Vande Bharat Train According to reports, the Vande Bharat train, departing from Bhopal’s Rani Kamalapati station for Rewa, was involved in the incident shortly after its departure. The accident occurred near the Aubedullaganj railway station and is attributed to strong winds, a storm, and rain. Preliminary information indicates that a bridge was under construction near the train tracks, with iron rods in place. During the severe weather, the structure of these iron rods collapsed onto the Vande Bharat Express. The falling rods shattered some windows on the train and temporarily jammed the doors, causing panic among passengers.

Train Halted; Rods Cut Away Following the incident, the iron rods became lodged in the Vande Bharat Express coaches and had to be cut away. The event caused considerable alarm among passengers, and the train remained stationary for a considerable period.