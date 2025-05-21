scriptVande Bharat Express narrowly avoids accident after iron rods fall from bridge | Latest News | Patrika News
News Bulletin

Vande Bharat Express narrowly avoids accident after iron rods fall from bridge

A Vande Bharat Express train travelling from Bhopal to Rewa narrowly avoided disaster when iron rods from a bridge under construction fell onto the tracks. The train managed to avoid overturning.

May 21, 2025 / 05:42 pm

Patrika Desk

BHOPAL

Source- Patrika

Breaking news is emerging from Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. The Vande Bharat Express train travelling from Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal to Rewa narrowly escaped a major accident. Initial reports suggest that iron rods from a bridge under construction near the tracks fell onto the Vande Bharat Express, narrowly preventing the train from derailing.

Iron Rods Fall on Vande Bharat Train

According to reports, the Vande Bharat train, departing from Bhopal’s Rani Kamalapati station for Rewa, was involved in the incident shortly after its departure. The accident occurred near the Aubedullaganj railway station and is attributed to strong winds, a storm, and rain. Preliminary information indicates that a bridge was under construction near the train tracks, with iron rods in place. During the severe weather, the structure of these iron rods collapsed onto the Vande Bharat Express. The falling rods shattered some windows on the train and temporarily jammed the doors, causing panic among passengers.

Train Halted; Rods Cut Away

Following the incident, the iron rods became lodged in the Vande Bharat Express coaches and had to be cut away. The event caused considerable alarm among passengers, and the train remained stationary for a considerable period.

