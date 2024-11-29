Julien Arnold dies on stage during performance, leaves behind award-winning legacy

The 60-year-old actor had played many roles in the Citadel Theatre’s production of Charles Dickens’ classic ‘A Christmas Carol’. Apart from this, he also acted in many major plays like ‘Twelfth Night’, ‘The Wizard of Oz’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’, and ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’. The 60-year-old actor had played many roles in the Citadel Theatre’s production of Charles Dickens’ classic ‘A Christmas Carol’. Apart from this, he also acted in many major plays like ‘Twelfth Night’, ‘The Wizard of Oz’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’, and ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’.

Citadel Theatre Shares Post After his death on Sunday, the Citadel Theatre shared a post on social media, saying – ‘We are deeply saddened to share the news of the sudden demise of our beloved actor and theatre family member Julian Arnold. He was an important member of the Edmonton theatre community, and his talent and charm adorned our stage with many spectacular performances. His departure is a great loss to us.’