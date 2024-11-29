Julien Arnold Death: A very sad news has come from Canada. A Hollywood actor died while performing on stage. His name was Julian Arnold. This incident occurred at the Citadel Theatre in Canada. Actor Julian Arnold faced a medical emergency during a performance of ‘A Christmas Carol’ in Edmonton, Alberta. The medical team was immediately called to the spot. They made every effort to save him, but unfortunately, they could not.
The 60-year-old actor had played many roles in the Citadel Theatre’s production of Charles Dickens’ classic ‘A Christmas Carol’. Apart from this, he also acted in many major plays like ‘Twelfth Night’, ‘The Wizard of Oz’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’, and ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’.
Citadel Theatre Shares Post
After his death on Sunday, the Citadel Theatre shared a post on social media, saying – ‘We are deeply saddened to share the news of the sudden demise of our beloved actor and theatre family member Julian Arnold. He was an important member of the Edmonton theatre community, and his talent and charm adorned our stage with many spectacular performances. His departure is a great loss to us.’
Who was Julian Arnold
Julian Arnold was born in Edmonton. He graduated in arts in 1989 and earned a master’s degree in direction in 2006. He had also founded the ‘Atlas Theatre Collective’.
Won Several Awards
Through his acting and direction, he had won many awards. These included the ‘Sterling Award’, which he received for his performance at the Edmonton Fringe Festival. His family has organised a condolence meeting. His departure has left not only his family and friends but also his fans in deep sorrow.
News / Julien Arnold dies on stage during performance, leaves behind award-winning legacy