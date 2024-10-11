scriptAI-powered traffic signals save up to 33% of time | Latest News | Patrika News

AI-powered traffic signals save up to 33% of time

AI-powered traffic: In Bangalore, which is one of the cities with the most traffic problems in the country, AI-powered traffic signals are being installed to tackle jams.

BangaloreOct 11, 2024 / 10:09 am

Patrika Desk

In Bangalore, which is one of the cities with the most traffic problems in the country, AI-powered traffic signals are being installed to tackle jams. On the major roads where these signals have been installed, people are saving 20 to 33 per cent of their time. According to Bangalore Traffic Police, the Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) is helping to streamline traffic flow and reduce delays.
The ATCS technology is designed to streamline traffic and reduce manual intervention on traffic signals. It creates ‘green waves’ by synchronizing the major traffic corridors.

This allows vehicles to cross multiple intersections without stopping and also saves fuel. The Bangalore Traffic Police started implementing this technology in May this year.
Senior officials believe that this initiative will improve the entire city’s traffic system and reduce the manual burden of managing traffic signals.

So far, 136 intersections have been upgraded with AI-powered traffic signals, and 29 more will be added soon.

Timing adjusts itself

According to M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Traffic, Bangalore, the AI-powered system is quite different. It detects the density of traffic at junctions using camera sensors and adjusts the signal timing accordingly. This makes it easier to maintain traffic flow and reduces congestion.

Necessary in cities like Jaipur and Bhopal

Cities like Jaipur, Bhopal, and Ahmedabad are also facing immense pressure on their roads. People are struggling with traffic jams. These cities can also benefit from the ATCS technology. Its biggest advantage is that traffic signals can be controlled from a central monitoring command center. This makes it easier for the traffic police to adjust signal timing according to the problem.

News / AI-powered traffic signals save up to 33% of time

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Haryana Election: Political Analysts Blame Congress’ Loss on Factionalism, Overconfidence

News

Haryana Election: Political Analysts Blame Congress’ Loss on Factionalism, Overconfidence

in 4 hours

Congress MP claims BJP to lose in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

National News

Congress MP claims BJP to lose in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

in 5 hours

Haryana: 96% of New MLAs Are Millionaires, These Many Linked to Criminal Cases – ADR Report

News

Haryana: 96% of New MLAs Are Millionaires, These Many Linked to Criminal Cases – ADR Report

in 4 hours

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

National News

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

17 hours ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.