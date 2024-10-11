AI-powered traffic signals save up to 33% of time

The ATCS technology is designed to streamline traffic and reduce manual intervention on traffic signals. It creates ‘green waves’ by synchronizing the major traffic corridors. This allows vehicles to cross multiple intersections without stopping and also saves fuel. The Bangalore Traffic Police started implementing this technology in May this year.

Senior officials believe that this initiative will improve the entire city’s traffic system and reduce the manual burden of managing traffic signals. So far, 136 intersections have been upgraded with AI-powered traffic signals, and 29 more will be added soon.

Timing adjusts itself According to M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Traffic, Bangalore, the AI-powered system is quite different. It detects the density of traffic at junctions using camera sensors and adjusts the signal timing accordingly. This makes it easier to maintain traffic flow and reduces congestion.