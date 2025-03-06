Rajasthan Women’s Day Offer: Free Bus Rides for Women, But There’s a Catch!

No Tickets on 8 March for Ordinary and Express Buses Women in Rajasthan should remain alert while travelling by Roadways on International Women’s Day. You may have to pay the fare after a certain distance. Here’s the situation: Rajasthan Roadways MD Purushottam Sharma stated that on the occasion of International Women’s Day, on 8 March, all women and girls travelling within the state’s borders on all Rajasthan Roadways ordinary and express buses (excluding air-conditioned and Volvo buses) will be provided free travel for one day (from 00:00 to 23:59).

Here’s the Catch Now, the important point to understand is that ‘state borders’ means, for example, if a woman is travelling from Jaipur to Delhi on a Rajasthan Roadways bus, the journey will be free from Jaipur to the last bus stop within Rajasthan. However, as soon as the bus exits Rajasthan, she will have to pay for the ticket from that point to Delhi. Similarly, fares will apply to air-conditioned and Volvo buses.