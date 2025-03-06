scriptRajasthan Women’s Day Offer: Free Bus Rides for Women, But There’s a Catch! | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan Women's Day Offer: Free Bus Rides for Women, But There's a Catch!

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Saturday, 8 March, women and girls in the state will be able to travel free of charge on Rajasthan Roadways buses.

Mar 06, 2025

International Women Day Rajasthan Government Women Big Gift Free Travel in Roadways Buses but if miss it You pay Fare
International Women’s Day: International Women’s Day will be celebrated on 8 March. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Saturday, 8 March, women and girls in the state will be able to travel free of charge on Rajasthan Roadways buses. Orders to this effect were issued on Wednesday following instructions from Roadways Chairperson Shubhra Singh.

No Tickets on 8 March for Ordinary and Express Buses

Women in Rajasthan should remain alert while travelling by Roadways on International Women’s Day. You may have to pay the fare after a certain distance. Here’s the situation: Rajasthan Roadways MD Purushottam Sharma stated that on the occasion of International Women’s Day, on 8 March, all women and girls travelling within the state’s borders on all Rajasthan Roadways ordinary and express buses (excluding air-conditioned and Volvo buses) will be provided free travel for one day (from 00:00 to 23:59).

Here’s the Catch

Now, the important point to understand is that ‘state borders’ means, for example, if a woman is travelling from Jaipur to Delhi on a Rajasthan Roadways bus, the journey will be free from Jaipur to the last bus stop within Rajasthan. However, as soon as the bus exits Rajasthan, she will have to pay for the ticket from that point to Delhi. Similarly, fares will apply to air-conditioned and Volvo buses.

Facility Available Only Within Rajasthan

Roadways Executive Director (Traffic) Dr Jyoti Chauhan stated that under this scheme, free travel will be provided to all women and girls in ordinary and express buses (excluding air-conditioned buses) operating within the geographical boundaries of the state of Rajasthan.

