scriptJaishankar’s security lapse in London angers India, sparks diplomatic tension with UK | Jaishankar's security lapse in London angers India, sparks diplomatic tension with UK | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Jaishankar’s security lapse in London angers India, sparks diplomatic tension with UK

India has made it clear that it will not compromise on its dignity and the safety of its citizens.

BharatMar 06, 2025 / 02:26 pm

Patrika Desk

A security lapse during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to London has prompted a strong response from the Indian government. On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly condemned the incident, terming it a provocative act by Khalistani supporters and extremists. The incident occurred as Jaishankar was walking towards his car after an event at Chatham House. A Khalistani supporter attempted to breach the security cordon and approach his car, while also disrespecting the Indian flag. This event has heightened diplomatic tensions between India and the UK.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a press conference, stated, “We have seen the footage of the security lapse during the External Affairs Minister’s visit to the UK. We strongly condemn the provocative actions of this small group of extremists and separatists.”
He further added, “Such elements are misusing democratic freedoms, which is unacceptable.” Jaiswal urged the British government to fully discharge its diplomatic responsibilities in this matter and expressed hope for stricter action against such incidents in the future.

What happened in London?

Viral videos on social media clearly show a group of Khalistani supporters gathered outside Chatham House, shouting slogans against India and the External Affairs Minister. Jaishankar was participating in a discussion inside the building at the time. As he moved towards his car after the event concluded, an individual, carrying an Indian flag, breached the barricades. He attempted to damage the flag, after which the police present at the scene apprehended him. The police subsequently pushed the protestors to the other side of the road. However, the desecration of the Indian flag sparked outrage in India.

Jaishankar on UK and Ireland visit until March 9

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar is on a six-day visit to the UK and Ireland from 4 to 9 March. During this visit, he met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy, discussing several global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This visit is considered crucial for strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the UK. However, the actions of the Khalistani supporters created an unpleasant situation during the visit.

India’s strong stance

The Ministry of External Affairs has taken a serious view of this incident, considering it not only a security lapse but also an attack on national honour. Jaiswal said, “We expect the British government to ensure the safety of Indian diplomats within its territory.”
This is not the first time Khalistani elements abroad have targeted Indian interests. Similar incidents have occurred in countries like Canada and Australia, which India has strongly protested. This incident has once again sparked debate about the security of Indian officials abroad and the growing influence of Khalistani extremism. India has made it clear that it will not compromise on its honour and the safety of its citizens.

News / National News / Jaishankar’s security lapse in London angers India, sparks diplomatic tension with UK

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jaishankar’s security lapse in London angers India, sparks diplomatic tension with UK

National News

Jaishankar’s security lapse in London angers India, sparks diplomatic tension with UK

in 5 hours

Amarnath Yatra 2025: Pilgrimage Begins on 3 July, Registration Date Announced

National News

Amarnath Yatra 2025: Pilgrimage Begins on 3 July, Registration Date Announced

13 hours ago

Rajasthan Women’s Day Offer: Free Bus Rides for Women, But There’s a Catch!

Special

Rajasthan Women’s Day Offer: Free Bus Rides for Women, But There’s a Catch!

in 5 hours

IND vs NZ final: India’s shaky ICC record vs New Zealand raises concerns

Cricket News

IND vs NZ final: India’s shaky ICC record vs New Zealand raises concerns

55 minutes ago

Latest National News

Amarnath Yatra 2025: Pilgrimage Begins on 3 July, Registration Date Announced

National News

Amarnath Yatra 2025: Pilgrimage Begins on 3 July, Registration Date Announced

13 hours ago

HDFC Bank Employees Allegedly Embezzle Customer Funds in IPL Betting Scam

National News

HDFC Bank Employees Allegedly Embezzle Customer Funds in IPL Betting Scam

1 day ago

Shama Mohamed questions Kangana Ranaut with old post after her own comments on Rohit and Kohli

National News

Shama Mohamed questions Kangana Ranaut with old post after her own comments on Rohit and Kohli

2 days ago

Ratlam Hospital Accused of Extortion as Patient Escapes ICU

National News

Ratlam Hospital Accused of Extortion as Patient Escapes ICU

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.