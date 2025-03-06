Jaishankar’s security lapse in London angers India, sparks diplomatic tension with UK

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a press conference, stated, “We have seen the footage of the security lapse during the External Affairs Minister’s visit to the UK. We strongly condemn the provocative actions of this small group of extremists and separatists.”

He further added, “Such elements are misusing democratic freedoms, which is unacceptable.” Jaiswal urged the British government to fully discharge its diplomatic responsibilities in this matter and expressed hope for stricter action against such incidents in the future.

What happened in London? Viral videos on social media clearly show a group of Khalistani supporters gathered outside Chatham House, shouting slogans against India and the External Affairs Minister. Jaishankar was participating in a discussion inside the building at the time. As he moved towards his car after the event concluded, an individual, carrying an Indian flag, breached the barricades. He attempted to damage the flag, after which the police present at the scene apprehended him. The police subsequently pushed the protestors to the other side of the road. However, the desecration of the Indian flag sparked outrage in India.

Jaishankar on UK and Ireland visit until March 9 External Affairs Minister Jaishankar is on a six-day visit to the UK and Ireland from 4 to 9 March. During this visit, he met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy, discussing several global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This visit is considered crucial for strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the UK. However, the actions of the Khalistani supporters created an unpleasant situation during the visit.

India’s strong stance The Ministry of External Affairs has taken a serious view of this incident, considering it not only a security lapse but also an attack on national honour. Jaiswal said, “We expect the British government to ensure the safety of Indian diplomats within its territory.”

This is not the first time Khalistani elements abroad have targeted Indian interests. Similar incidents have occurred in countries like Canada and Australia, which India has strongly protested. This incident has once again sparked debate about the security of Indian officials abroad and the growing influence of Khalistani extremism. India has made it clear that it will not compromise on its honour and the safety of its citizens.