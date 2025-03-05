Amarnath Yatra 2025: Pilgrimage Begins on 3 July, Registration Date Announced

Preparations for a Smooth Pilgrimage Underway With the dates finalised, officials are now focusing on ensuring a smooth pilgrimage. The registration process for Amarnath Yatra 2025 is also expected to begin soon, offering both online and offline registration facilities. Priority is being given to security, medical assistance, and logistics to ensure a hassle-free journey for the thousands of devotees visiting the holy shrine.

Significance of the Amarnath Yatra The Amarnath Yatra is one of the most prestigious Hindu pilgrimages, attracting devotees from across the country. Pilgrims undertake a challenging journey through the Himalayan terrain to receive the blessings of the naturally formed ice Shivling inside the Amarnath cave.

When Will Registrations Begin? Last year, registrations for the Amarnath Yatra commenced on 17 April 2024. The registration process is conducted through both online and offline channels. According to a Moneycontrol report, the registration process might begin 10 days earlier, around 15 March.