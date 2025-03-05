scriptAmarnath Yatra 2025: Pilgrimage Begins on 3 July, Registration Date Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
Amarnath Yatra 2025: Pilgrimage Begins on 3 July, Registration Date Announced

Amarnath Yatra 2025: The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has decided that the Amarnath Yatra will commence on 3 July 2025 and conclude on 9 August 2025.

Mar 05, 2025 / 08:32 pm

Patrika Desk

अमरनाथ यात्रा 2025 का शेड्यूल जारी

Amarnath Yatra 2025: The Amarnath Shrine Board announced the dates for the Amarnath Yatra 2025 on Wednesday. The annual pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath cave in Jammu and Kashmir will commence on 3 July 2025 and conclude on 9 August 2025, Raksha Bandhan, after a duration of 39 days. This decision was taken during a Shrine Board meeting chaired by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, who also serves as the Chairman of the Amarnath Shrine Board.

Preparations for a Smooth Pilgrimage Underway

With the dates finalised, officials are now focusing on ensuring a smooth pilgrimage. The registration process for Amarnath Yatra 2025 is also expected to begin soon, offering both online and offline registration facilities. Priority is being given to security, medical assistance, and logistics to ensure a hassle-free journey for the thousands of devotees visiting the holy shrine.

Significance of the Amarnath Yatra

The Amarnath Yatra is one of the most prestigious Hindu pilgrimages, attracting devotees from across the country. Pilgrims undertake a challenging journey through the Himalayan terrain to receive the blessings of the naturally formed ice Shivling inside the Amarnath cave.

When Will Registrations Begin?

Last year, registrations for the Amarnath Yatra commenced on 17 April 2024. The registration process is conducted through both online and offline channels. According to a Moneycontrol report, the registration process might begin 10 days earlier, around 15 March.

Permits on a First-Come, First-Served Basis

It is reported that permits will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Guidelines indicate that children under 13 years of age and individuals over 75 years of age are ineligible for registration. Importantly, all pilgrims must present a health certificate before commencing the Amarnath Yatra.

Amarnath Yatra 2025: Pilgrimage Begins on 3 July, Registration Date Announced

