The first statement of AP Dhillon after the firing, said – I am safe, but…

AP Dhillon often shares photos and videos on his Instagram. In such a situation, he shared his first statement after the firing, which his fans were eagerly waiting for. AP Dhillon has informed that ‘Friends, I am safe. My people are safe, thank you to all those who have come forward for help. Your support is everything and all is calm and love.’

After this news, the singer’s fans are happy to know that he is safe and sound. At the same time, he has also given a glimpse of himself in the video he has shared.

It is being said that the singer’s house was attacked in the same way as Salman Khan’s house was attacked. It is being said that Lawrence Bishnoi’s hand is behind this attack. There are also reports that AP Dhillon and Salman Khan were seen together a few days ago, which led to this attack.