scriptThe first statement of AP Dhillon after the firing, said – I am safe, but… | Latest News | Patrika News

The first statement of AP Dhillon after the firing, said – I am safe, but…

AP Dhillon First Statement after attack: AP Dhillon’s first statement has come after the firing. What he has told has left his fans shocked and worried.

MumbaiSep 26, 2024 / 01:52 am

Patrika Desk

AP Dhillon First Reaction after house attack

AP Dhillon First Reaction after house attack

On September 1, Monday, AP Dhillon’s house in Canada was attacked with heavy firing. After this, there was a lot of commotion on social media. Everyone wanted to know if the singer was safe or not. In such a situation, AP Dhillon himself has told his fans about his well-being and has also released a video. His fans are heaving a sigh of relief after listening to this, but they are also worried.
AP Dhillon often shares photos and videos on his Instagram. In such a situation, he shared his first statement after the firing, which his fans were eagerly waiting for. AP Dhillon has informed that ‘Friends, I am safe. My people are safe, thank you to all those who have come forward for help. Your support is everything and all is calm and love.’
After this news, the singer’s fans are happy to know that he is safe and sound. At the same time, he has also given a glimpse of himself in the video he has shared.
It is being said that the singer’s house was attacked in the same way as Salman Khan’s house was attacked. It is being said that Lawrence Bishnoi’s hand is behind this attack. There are also reports that AP Dhillon and Salman Khan were seen together a few days ago, which led to this attack.

News / The first statement of AP Dhillon after the firing, said – I am safe, but…

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi Police Murder: In Delhi, a painful murder of a constable, dragged for several meters, and then…

National News

Delhi Police Murder: In Delhi, a painful murder of a constable, dragged for several meters, and then…

2 days ago

Mobile Internet Service Suspended: In this state, mobile internet services have been suspended for 8 hours today, know the reason

National News

Mobile Internet Service Suspended: In this state, mobile internet services have been suspended for 8 hours today, know the reason

2 days ago

Ground Report: Change is in the Air in Baramula, PDP’s ‘Greenery’ is Rising, NC’s ‘Redness’ is Spreading, Know the Political Equations

National News

Ground Report: Change is in the Air in Baramula, PDP’s ‘Greenery’ is Rising, NC’s ‘Redness’ is Spreading, Know the Political Equations

2 days ago

Ranbir Kapoor has launched his own brand, will now sell sneakers

Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor has launched his own brand, will now sell sneakers

1 day ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.