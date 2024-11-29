AR Rahman and Saira Banu: Reconciliation Possible? Lawyer’s Major Statement

AR Rahman and Saira Banu’s lawyer, Vandana Shah, stated in a podcast that they never said that reconciliation was not possible between the couple. When asked about the custody of their children, Vandana replied, “The decision regarding the custody of AR Rahman and Saira Banu’s children has not been made yet. The older children can decide for themselves who they want to live with.”

Lawyer Vandana’s Statement on Marriage and Divorce When asked about Saira Banu’s alimony, Vandana said, “I don’t want to comment on that. Saira is not concerned about money. They have been married for 29 years, and no one has heard much about Saira in public. I’d also like to clarify that I never said that reconciliation is not possible between the two. I’m an optimist and always talk about love and romance. Their joint statement is very clear. This is a matter of pain and hurt. They have been married for a long time and have thought a lot before making this decision, but I never said that reconciliation is not possible.” When asked about Saira Banu’s alimony, Vandana said, “I don’t want to comment on that. Saira is not concerned about money. They have been married for 29 years, and no one has heard much about Saira in public. I’d also like to clarify that I never said that reconciliation is not possible between the two. I’m an optimist and always talk about love and romance. Their joint statement is very clear. This is a matter of pain and hurt. They have been married for a long time and have thought a lot before making this decision, but I never said that reconciliation is not possible.”