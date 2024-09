Badlapur Case: ‘Teach Sons, Save Daughters’, Why the Court Made This Remark on the Badlapur Rape Case

The Bombay High Court has instructed the police SIT to prepare a thorough and error-free case without any haste or public pressure in the Badlapur sexual harassment case.

Sep 27, 2024

The Bombay High Court has instructed the police SIT to prepare a thorough and error-free case without any haste or public pressure in the Badlapur sexual harassment case. The court has said that unnecessary haste should not be made in this regard. During the hearing of the suo motu cognizance case of sexual harassment of two four-year-old girls in a school toilet, the bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj Chavan gave these instructions. The court said that sons should also be made sensitive. Justice Dere said that the government’s slogan should be changed to ‘Teach Sons, Save Daughters.’ The court reprimanded the police SIT for not preparing the case diary properly.

