Banks are not giving loans to build PM’s house, government is annoyed

In the state, only Canara Bank has given loans to 1200 people He said that economically weaker beneficiaries, especially those with home loans below Rs 5 lakh, are not being approved by the banks. This is a very serious situation. None of the leading banks in the state, including Bank of India and State Bank of India, have approved a single home loan under this scheme so far. How will the government’s goal of providing housing to the poor in urban areas be achieved? Only Canara Bank has provided home loans to 1,200 beneficiaries under this scheme.

Order to complete the target in any case The Principal Secretary of the Government instructed the bank representatives to review all pending applications within a month and take necessary action. The target of providing loans under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana must be achieved in any case by the next meeting. He said that if the performance does not improve, the Finance Department will be informed. The Urban Administration Directorate has also been instructed to organize a housing fair in coordination with the banks.

In the state, the Deendayal Yojana, National Urban Livelihood Mission, and PM Swanidhi Yojana were also reviewed, including loans given to women’s self-help groups and street vendors. The Principal Secretary instructed the banks to distribute loans to 5,088 beneficiaries under the PM Swanidhi Yojana.

The review meeting was attended by the Director of Urban Administration, Satyendra Kumar, Jamshedpur Acess, Dhanbad Municipal Corporation, Deoghar Municipal Corporation, Madhupur Municipality, and Seraikela Nagar Panchayat, along with state-level officials of all major banks.