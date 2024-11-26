scriptBhopal hit-and-run case: Three friends lose their lives | Latest News | Patrika News

Bhopal hit-and-run case: Three friends lose their lives

The police reported that the three friends, Alfaij, Sameer, and Sameer Khan, lived in the same colony and were childhood friends.

Nov 26, 2024

Patrika Desk

Bhopal Hit and Run Case: A horrific road accident occurred in Bhopal’s Chola Mandir area, where three young men lost their lives. The accident was a hit and run case, where a speeding vehicle hit a bike, resulting in the death of three friends who were riding the bike.
The accident occurred near the bridge, where the speeding vehicle hit the bike from behind, killing one of the riders on the spot. The other two riders suffered severe injuries, including a broken leg and head injuries, and later succumbed to their injuries.

All Three Friends Lived in the Same Colony

The police reported that the three friends, Alfaij, Sameer, and Sameer Khan, lived in the same colony and were childhood friends. They were all in their early twenties and worked as furniture makers.
The locals reported that the three friends had gone to see some work in the Housing Board area and were returning home when the accident occurred. They were all riding the same bike when the speeding vehicle hit them.

Injured Youth Dies

In another incident, a youth named Jitendra Singh Solanki, who was injured in a road accident in Bhopal’s Najirabad area, succumbed to his injuries.

Driver Flees

In another road accident, a 45-year-old man named Hridesh Agarwal was killed when a speeding college bus hit him. The bus driver fled the scene, and the police are searching for him.

Another Road Accident in Gunga, One Dead, Four Injured

In yet another road accident, a 30-year-old man named Gaurav was killed, and his wife and three children were injured when a pickup vehicle hit their scooter.

Death Toll in Road Accidents Increases by 25%

The number of deaths in road accidents has increased by 25% in 2024 compared to 2023. According to the data, 2435 road accidents occurred in Bhopal till October 2024, resulting in 193 deaths and 1865 injuries.

Crime and Action

Cases of Driving without Helmets: 34,379

Cases of Driving without Seatbelts: 8,860

Cases of Speeding: 1,623

Cases of Using Mobile Phones while Driving: 125

Cases of Drunk Driving: 442

This Year, Koh-e-Fiza Police Station Has Seen the Most Accidents

Police Station – Deaths – Accidents – Injuries

Misrod – 22 – 132 – 89

Khajuri – 20 – 108 – 50
Ratibad – 13 – 71 – 61

Koh-e-Fiza – 11 – 154 – 122

Bagsivania – 10 – 114 – 70

Bairagarh – 10 – 68 – 45

