Cricketer Mohammed Siraj’s Heart Beats for This Actress?

MumbaiNov 26, 2024 / 09:57 am

Cricketer Mohammed Siraj and Mahira Sharma: It’s not uncommon for cricketers to fall in love with actresses, and history has often witnessed such romances. This time, it seems set to happen once more. India’s top player, Mohammed Siraj, has fallen for a TV actress and has shared his reaction to her photo post. Since then, social media has been buzzing with excitement.

Mohammed Siraj is not the first cricketer to fall in love with an actress. Before him, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have also settled down with Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty, respectively. So, how could Mohammed Siraj stay behind? He has reacted to the photo of actress and Bigg Boss contestant Mahira Sharma. Mahira had shared a photo of herself in a sari on Instagram, and Mohammed Siraj has liked it. Since then, fans have been congratulating them.
One social media user wrote, “What a pair, Mahira and Mohammed!” Another user wrote, “This could also be a mistake. Sometimes, we accidentally hit the like button.” A third user wrote, “Mahira, are you also going to be part of the cricketer-actress category?” Another user wrote, “The pair looks good.”

