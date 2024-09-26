scriptDamoh Jail will have all facilities: Work to be done under Redevelopment Policy at a cost of 62 crores | Latest News | Patrika News

Damoh Jail will have all facilities: Work to be done under Redevelopment Policy at a cost of 62 crores

A new 600-capacity prison will be built, with facilities like a hospital and auditorium

Sep 27, 2024 / 02:45 pm

Patrika Desk

Damoh Jail New Map

Damoh Jail New Map

Damoh. The place where grain bags were stored is now going to be a district jail in the coming years. This modern prison complex will have facilities like a hospital, auditorium, and many more. The tender process for this project has started for the third time. As soon as the tender is opened, the agency will be finalized, and work is likely to start soon.
The construction of the jail is being done under the government’s redevelopment policy. An estimated cost of around 62 crores has been allocated for this project. This amount will be used not only for the construction of the jail building but also for the residential quarters of the officials and staff, as well as other facilities.
Meanwhile, plans are being made to build a shopping complex and residential area on the site of the old jail.

The new jail will have a capacity of 600 prisoners. It will have nine barracks, an entrance plaza, two guard rooms, a reception center, an administrative building, a hospital building, a granary, a kitchen, and a dining hall. There will also be facilities like a vocational training center, separate workshops for male and female prisoners, a video conferencing room, and a library.
In addition, there will be a 300-seater auditorium, a 20-meter-high watchtower, and an open jail.

76 staff quarters, children’s park to be built

Along with the new jail, 76 new residential quarters will be built for the officials and staff. These will include two E-type quarters, four F-type, 20 G-type, 48 H-type, and two I-type quarters. There will also be a community hall, high-security boundary walls, solar panels of 100 KVA capacity, and a children’s park.
Road, drainage, electrification, overhead tanks, sewage treatment plants, parade grounds, playgrounds, landscaping, and firefighting facilities will also be provided.

Housing Board to be the construction agency

The Housing Board has been authorized by the government to undertake this project. The tender for the project has been issued by the Board. According to the department, the contractor will have three years to complete the project, but it is expected to be completed earlier.
What is the redevelopment policy?

The government has planned to redevelop its old and dilapidated buildings, which are now worthless. These buildings are located in the heart of the city and are worth crores. The government will sell these properties and use the money to build new complexes outside the city. This way, the government will not have to spend a single rupee, and it will also earn revenue from the sale of the old properties.
In this project, the government will earn revenue of crores of rupees after deducting the cost of the new jail.

Version

The new jail will be built on 25 acres of land near Barpati. The tender for the project has been issued again. The firm that gets the contract will complete the project soon. The work will be done under the redevelopment policy. A separate plan has been made for the old jail.
Rajkumar Batham, In-charge EE Housing Board Damoh

News / Damoh Jail will have all facilities: Work to be done under Redevelopment Policy at a cost of 62 crores

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

National News

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

7 hours ago

Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

National News

Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

7 hours ago

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

National News

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

7 hours ago

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

Jobs

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

7 hours ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.