Damoh Jail will have all facilities: Work to be done under Redevelopment Policy at a cost of 62 crores

The construction of the jail is being done under the government’s redevelopment policy. An estimated cost of around 62 crores has been allocated for this project. This amount will be used not only for the construction of the jail building but also for the residential quarters of the officials and staff, as well as other facilities.

Meanwhile, plans are being made to build a shopping complex and residential area on the site of the old jail. The new jail will have a capacity of 600 prisoners. It will have nine barracks, an entrance plaza, two guard rooms, a reception center, an administrative building, a hospital building, a granary, a kitchen, and a dining hall. There will also be facilities like a vocational training center, separate workshops for male and female prisoners, a video conferencing room, and a library.

In addition, there will be a 300-seater auditorium, a 20-meter-high watchtower, and an open jail.76 staff quarters, children’s park to be built Along with the new jail, 76 new residential quarters will be built for the officials and staff. These will include two E-type quarters, four F-type, 20 G-type, 48 H-type, and two I-type quarters. There will also be a community hall, high-security boundary walls, solar panels of 100 KVA capacity, and a children’s park.

Road, drainage, electrification, overhead tanks, sewage treatment plants, parade grounds, playgrounds, landscaping, and firefighting facilities will also be provided.Housing Board to be the construction agency The Housing Board has been authorized by the government to undertake this project. The tender for the project has been issued by the Board. According to the department, the contractor will have three years to complete the project, but it is expected to be completed earlier.

What is the redevelopment policy? The government has planned to redevelop its old and dilapidated buildings, which are now worthless. These buildings are located in the heart of the city and are worth crores. The government will sell these properties and use the money to build new complexes outside the city. This way, the government will not have to spend a single rupee, and it will also earn revenue from the sale of the old properties.

In this project, the government will earn revenue of crores of rupees after deducting the cost of the new jail.Version The new jail will be built on 25 acres of land near Barpati. The tender for the project has been issued again. The firm that gets the contract will complete the project soon. The work will be done under the redevelopment policy. A separate plan has been made for the old jail.

Rajkumar Batham, In-charge EE Housing Board Damoh