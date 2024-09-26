scriptDengue breaks all records: number of patients exceeds 25 thousand | Latest News | Patrika News

Dengue breaks all records: number of patients exceeds 25 thousand

23,721 people have recovered, while there have been 12 deaths.

BangaloreSep 27, 2024 / 03:16 pm

Aishwarya Chouhan

Dengue has broken the record of the last eight years. The number of patients is increasing day by day. The number of dengue patients in the state has crossed 25 thousand. In 2023, there were 19,300 cases, 18,183 in 2019, and 17,844 in 2017.
According to the data of the Health and Family Welfare Department, the total number of dengue patients in Karnataka reached 25,261 on Sunday. Out of these, 23,721 people have recovered, while there have been 12 deaths. There are currently 1,528 active cases of dengue in the state. Of these, 197 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, and six are in the ICU.
In the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area, 94 new dengue patients were found, including 52 who were hospitalized.

Age Group – Patients:
0-1: 506
1-18: 9,020
18 years and above: 15,735

Region – Deaths:
BBMP – 3
Shivamogga – 2
Hassan – 2
Dharwad – 2
Davangere – 1
Haveri – 1
Mysuru – 1
Year – Dengue Cases:
2016 – 6,083
2017 – 17,844
2018 – 4,848
2019 – 18,183
2020 – 3,685
2021 – 4,398
2022 – 9,889
2023 – 19,300
2024 – 25,261 (as of September 1)

Source: National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP)

