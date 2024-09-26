Dengue breaks all records: number of patients exceeds 25 thousand

According to the data of the Health and Family Welfare Department, the total number of dengue patients in Karnataka reached 25,261 on Sunday. Out of these, 23,721 people have recovered, while there have been 12 deaths. There are currently 1,528 active cases of dengue in the state. Of these, 197 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, and six are in the ICU.
In the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area, 94 new dengue patients were found, including 52 who were hospitalized. Age Group – Patients:
0-1: 506
1-18: 9,020
18 years and above: 15,735 Region – Deaths:
BBMP – 3
Shivamogga – 2
Hassan – 2
Dharwad – 2
Davangere – 1
Haveri – 1
Mysuru – 1
Year – Dengue Cases:
2016 – 6,083
2017 – 17,844
2018 – 4,848
2019 – 18,183
2020 – 3,685
2021 – 4,398
2022 – 9,889
2023 – 19,300
2024 – 25,261 (as of September 1) Source: National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP)
