Dengue breaks all records: number of patients exceeds 25 thousand

According to the data of the Health and Family Welfare Department, the total number of dengue patients in Karnataka reached 25,261 on Sunday. Out of these, 23,721 people have recovered, while there have been 12 deaths. There are currently 1,528 active cases of dengue in the state. Of these, 197 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, and six are in the ICU.

In the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area, 94 new dengue patients were found, including 52 who were hospitalized. Age Group – Patients:

0-1: 506

1-18: 9,020

18 years and above: 15,735 Region – Deaths:

BBMP – 3

Shivamogga – 2

Hassan – 2

Dharwad – 2

Davangere – 1

Haveri – 1

Mysuru – 1

Year – Dengue Cases:

2016 – 6,083

2017 – 17,844

2018 – 4,848

2019 – 18,183

2020 – 3,685

2021 – 4,398

2022 – 9,889

2023 – 19,300

2024 – 25,261 (as of September 1) Source: National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP)