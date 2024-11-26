Eknath Shinde Resigns as Chief Minister, Suspense Continues over Next CM of Maharashtra

With the completion of the Maharashtra Assembly’s term, Eknath Shinde has resigned as the Chief Minister. The Governor has instructed Shinde to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister until the new Chief Minister takes oath. Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, Deepak Kesarkar, Dadaji Bhuse, and Chandrakant Raghuvanshi were also present.

Will Fadnavis Be Given Command of Maharashtra? Meanwhile, despite the massive victory of the Mahayuti in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, there is still suspense over who will be the next CM. However, sources claim that the BJP’s central leadership has finalised Devendra Fadnavis’s name for the Chief Minister’s post. Fadnavis became the Chief Minister for the first time in 2014 in the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government.

Shinde Became CM on 30 June 2022 A major rift occurred in the Shiv Sena party, founded by Balasaheb Thackeray, in June 2022. Then, Eknath Shinde, along with 40 Shiv Sena MLAs, rebelled against the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. After the Legislative Council elections on 20 June, Shinde became unreachable. During this period, most party MLAs also became unreachable. They all went from Thane to Surat and then to Guwahati, and after the formation of the Shinde government, they returned to Mumbai.

At that time, it was discussed that Eknath Shinde would become the Deputy Chief Minister, and Devendra Fadnavis would become the Chief Minister. However, the BJP high command suddenly made Eknath Shinde the Chief Minister, surprising everyone. Shinde took the oath as Chief Minister on 30 June 2022.