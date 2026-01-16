BJP Alliance Leads in BMC Election Trends, Here’s How the Thackeray Brothers Fare

Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray (Photo: IANS)
The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in Mumbai began at 10 am today. Early trends from the BMC results are quickly clarifying the political picture. The BJP-led alliance appears to be in a strong position, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party in the initial trends.
As per trends till 11 am, the alliance of the BJP and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena is seen ahead of the Thackeray brothers’ alliance. According to the latest figures, the BJP–Shinde Sena combine is leading on 46 of the BMC’s 227 seats, while the Thackeray brothers are ahead on 27 seats.
Polling for 2,869 seats across 893 wards in 29 municipal corporations of Maharashtra, including 227 seats of the BMC, was held on Thursday. According to State Election Commission data, the average voter turnout ranged between 46% and 50%, slightly higher than in the 2017 elections.
It is worth noting that 23 counting centres have been set up for the counting of votes for the BMC elections in Mumbai, and votes for 2 wards will be counted at each centre at a time. In this way, votes for 46 wards will be counted at once, followed by the votes for the next 46 wards.
According to the data received, out of 46 wards, the BJP and Shinde Sena are leading in 15 each, while Uddhav's Shiv Sena (UBT) is leading in 8 and Raj Thackeray's MNS in 4. Congress and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi are leading in 5 wards, and the NCP Ajit faction is leading in one ward.
