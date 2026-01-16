Maharashtra Municipal Election Results Today, All Eyes on BMC

The results of the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation), the richest municipal corporation in the country, are being watched not only in Maharashtra but across the entire nation. The contest here is very interesting. On one hand, the Thackeray brothers, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, are united in their attempt to save their credibility, while on the other hand, the BJP-Shinde Sena alliance has put all its might to oust them from power.