Maharashtra Municipal Election Results Today, All Eyes on BMC

Results of Maharashtra’s 29 municipal corporations today (Patrika Photo)
Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: Today is a very important day for Maharashtra's politics. After the voting held yesterday (January 15) for the state's 29 municipal corporations, the moment of the big decision has arrived. The counting of votes began today at 10 AM. The results of this voting, held for 2,869 seats across a total of 893 wards in the state, are expected to be largely clear by the afternoon.
The results of the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation), the richest municipal corporation in the country, are being watched not only in Maharashtra but across the entire nation. The contest here is very interesting. On one hand, the Thackeray brothers, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, are united in their attempt to save their credibility, while on the other hand, the BJP-Shinde Sena alliance has put all its might to oust them from power.
As part of the Maharashtra local body elections, the results for the state's 29 municipal corporations will be declared today. Among these results, the most discussed is that of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), where approximately 1,700 candidates are in the electoral fray for 227 seats.
Apart from Mumbai, all eyes are also on the results from Western Maharashtra's Pune (162 seats), Pimpri-Chinchwad (128 seats), Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad (78 seats), Solapur (113 seats), Kolhapur (92 seats), and Ichalkaranji (76 seats). In North Maharashtra, the results from Nashik (122 seats), Dhule (74 seats), Jalgaon (75 seats), Ahmednagar (68 seats), and Malegaon (84 seats) will set a new direction for the state's politics.
In the Marathwada region, the election results from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (113 seats), Nanded-Waghala (81 seats), Latur (70 seats), Parbhani (65 seats), and Jalna (65 seats) will influence the local power balance. From Vidarbha, results are expected from important municipal corporations like Nagpur (151 seats), Akola (80 seats), Amravati (87 seats), and Chandrapur (66 seats). In the Konkan and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the counting of votes for Thane (131 seats), Navi Mumbai (111 seats), Kalyan-Dombivli (122 seats), Vasai-Virar (115 seats), Mira-Bhayandar (96 seats), Ulhasnagar (78 seats), Bhiwandi-Nizampur (90 seats), and Panvel (78 seats) will begin today at 10 AM.
Voter turnout on Thursday showed mixed enthusiasm. According to the State Election Commission's data, the average voter turnout this time was between approximately 46% and 50%, which is slightly higher than the 2017 elections. Parbhani recorded the highest turnout at 65.99%, while enthusiasm among voters was somewhat lower in Nagpur and Pune. After Parbhani, Jalna saw 61.16% turnout, Pimpri-Chinchwad 57.71%, and both Navi Mumbai and Nashik recorded 57% voting.
Speaking of other major cities, Thane recorded 56% turnout, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 59.82%, and Latur 60.07%.
In the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation), which has a budget of 74 thousand crore rupees, the voting percentage was 52.87%, while in Pune, 52.42% of voters exercised their right to franchise. In Nagpur, after a slow start in the initial hours, voting picked up pace by the afternoon, although the turnout here was 51%.
Big NewsView All
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Trending