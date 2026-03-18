1985 Attack That Killed 329 Shook the Nation; Nadiya Ke Paar Actor Among Victims

His bright life, however, came to an abrupt end. On June 23, 1985, Inder Thakur, along with his wife and 4-year-old son, was aboard Air India Flight 182. The flight was en route to India from Toronto, via London. Unfortunately, the aircraft was targeted in a terrorist attack near the coast of Ireland. The explosion of a bomb on board caused the plane to crash, resulting in the deaths of all 329 people on board. This attack is considered the largest and most horrific terrorist act in Canada's history, as it led to the loss of so many lives.