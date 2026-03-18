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1985 Attack That Killed 329 Shook the Nation; Nadiya Ke Paar Actor Among Victims

On June 23, 1985, Inder Thakur, along with his wife and 4-year-old son, were aboard Air India Flight 182 when 329 people died. This tragedy shook the entire nation. Actor Inder Thakur of 'Nadiya Ke Paar' also fell victim to that horrific attack, his presence making this painful incident even more devastating.

2 min read

Mumbai

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Patrika Desk

Mar 18, 2026

329 लोगों की मौत से दहला था देश, 'नदिया के पार' के एक्टर भी बने थे उस खौफनाक हमले का शिकार

Actor Inder Thakur (Photo Source: IMDb)

Nadiya Ke Paar Film Actor Inder Thakur:

Inder Thakur was among the select names in the Hindi film industry who won the audience’s hearts at a young age with his acting. He was not only a talented actor but also a well-known fashion designer and model.

He began his career in the film world through modelling and later made a name for himself in designing as well. It is worth noting that he came from a film background—his father, Hiralal Thakur, was also a well-known actor.

The aircraft crashed, killing all 329 people on board

Actor Inder Thakur is best known for the 1982 film 'Nadiya Ke Paar', in which he played the role of Sachin Pilgaonkar's elder brother. This role was highly appreciated by both critics and audiences. Alongside his acting career, he was a successful fashion designer and received the International Fashion Designer award in 1985.

His bright life, however, came to an abrupt end. On June 23, 1985, Inder Thakur, along with his wife and 4-year-old son, was aboard Air India Flight 182. The flight was en route to India from Toronto, via London. Unfortunately, the aircraft was targeted in a terrorist attack near the coast of Ireland. The explosion of a bomb on board caused the plane to crash, resulting in the deaths of all 329 people on board. This attack is considered the largest and most horrific terrorist act in Canada's history, as it led to the loss of so many lives.

A profound shock to both the film and fashion worlds

Inder Thakur's entire family was lost in this tragedy, and their bodies were never recovered. His death delivered a profound shock to both the film and fashion industries. Even today, his memory lives on through his films and his contributions to fashion. He remains immortal in hearts through his art and personality.

Inder Thakur's film career, though brief, was memorable for audiences. He starred as the lead actor in 'Nadiya Ke Paar', which proved to be a major hit and is still considered a classic today. Actress Sadhana Singh also appeared alongside him in this film. He later worked in 'Hum Hain Lajawab', but this film did not achieve the same level of success.

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18 Mar 2026 01:19 pm

News / Entertainment / 1985 Attack That Killed 329 Shook the Nation; Nadiya Ke Paar Actor Among Victims

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