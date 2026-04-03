Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor Praises Sai Pallavi’s Portrayal of Sita

Ranbir Kapoor on Sai Pallavi: Actor Ranbir Kapoor's starrer Ramayana is one of the most-awaited projects of this year. The first part of the film will be released on the occasion of Diwali this year. It is worth noting that Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of Ram in the film, and Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita. At the teaser launch event, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his co-star Sai Pallavi and Yash, stating that there could not have been a better casting than Sai Pallavi for Sita.