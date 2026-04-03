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Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor Praises Sai Pallavi’s Portrayal of Sita

Ranbir Kapoor on Sai Pallavi: When Ranbir Kapoor saw Sai Pallavi as Sita, he praised her acting and simplicity extensively, which is going viral.

2 min read

Mumbai

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Patrika Desk

Apr 03, 2026

सीता के रूप में साई पल्लवी को देखकर, रणबीर कपूर ने कही ये बड़ी बात

Sai Pallavi as Sita (Photo Source: IMDb)

Ranbir Kapoor on Sai Pallavi: Actor Ranbir Kapoor's starrer Ramayana is one of the most-awaited projects of this year. The first part of the film will be released on the occasion of Diwali this year. It is worth noting that Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of Ram in the film, and Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita. At the teaser launch event, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his co-star Sai Pallavi and Yash, stating that there could not have been a better casting than Sai Pallavi for Sita.

'Sai is a Brilliant Actor'

The teaser of Nitesh Tiwari's film was released in Los Angeles, USA, before India, and Ranbir Kapoor also attended this event. There, in a conversation with the media, Ranbir Kapoor described Sai Pallavi as a brilliant actor, "We all know that Sai is a brilliant actor. You know, she has achieved a lot. I remember, on the first day when I saw her as Sita, I looked at Nitesh sir, and we both immediately realised that no one else could have been cast better than her."

During this, Ranbir Kapoor also praised his co-star Yash, saying that Yash undoubtedly has the stardom, and for playing the role of Ravan, a person with that aura and screen presence is needed.

Anticipation for the Looks of Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravan

While the teaser has revealed Ranbir Kapoor's avatar, the looks of Ravan (Yash) and Sita (Sai Pallavi) have not yet been unveiled. Fans are eagerly awaiting the looks of Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravan. The teaser shows a glimpse of Ravan, but the face has not been revealed. Even with that one glimpse, fans have shown a lot of enthusiasm regarding Yash's casting.

It is worth noting that Ranbir Kapoor's film is planned to be released in two parts, and if we talk about the film's budget, the budget for both parts is reported to be ₹4000 crore. Stars like Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Indira Krishnan, Faisal Malik, Kunal Kapoor, Mohit Raina, and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's film.

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Published on:

03 Apr 2026 12:34 pm

News / Entertainment / Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor Praises Sai Pallavi’s Portrayal of Sita

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