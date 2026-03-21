Danish Iqbal Makes an Intriguing Statement on Aditya Dhar Over ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Bade Sahab’ from the film ‘Dhurandhar 2’ (Source: X, via @BollywoodlifeHi account
Danish Iqbal Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar 2' is on a successful run at the box office, with every character in the film receiving praise. This film, starring Ranveer Singh, tells the story of his character Hamza Ali Mazari. However, the biggest revelation in the film came when the face behind the role of 'Bade Sahab' was revealed. Many people had assumed it would be a big star, but everyone was stunned when the name Danish Iqbal was attached to the role. Danish's acting and portrayal of the character are receiving significant acclaim.
Actor Danish Iqbal told Times in an interview that the love he is receiving for this role is beyond words. He said, "This is a joyous occasion for me, and I have worked very hard to learn acting. When one's work is praised, the responsibility also increases significantly, which is why I thank God."
Furthermore, Danish clarified that both films of 'Dhurandhar' were made simultaneously. Aditya Dhar had offered him this role much earlier, but people assumed that such a big project would feature a superstar. However, it was later revealed that Danish was playing the role. He mentioned that the audience appreciated his work more than his name.
Interestingly, this character is based on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who is portrayed in the film in a mysterious and influential manner. In the film, Hamza, as Jaskirat, eliminates everyone one by one before returning to his country and home.
Danish Iqbal, on the other hand, is a National Award-winning actor known for his acting prowess. He completed his acting education at the National School of Drama, which further honed his skills. Danish is not only a talented actor but also a respected theatre director and writer. He has captured the attention of both audiences and critics with his powerful performances in several successful web series such as 'Maharani 2', 'Aranyak', and 'Bhakshak'. Recently, he has been winning hearts with his role as 'Bade Sahab' in Aditya Dhar's film 'Dhurandhar 2'.
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