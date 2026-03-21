Danish Iqbal Makes an Intriguing Statement on Aditya Dhar Over ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Danish Iqbal Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar 2' is on a successful run at the box office, with every character in the film receiving praise. This film, starring Ranveer Singh, tells the story of his character Hamza Ali Mazari. However, the biggest revelation in the film came when the face behind the role of 'Bade Sahab' was revealed. Many people had assumed it would be a big star, but everyone was stunned when the name Danish Iqbal was attached to the role. Danish's acting and portrayal of the character are receiving significant acclaim.