16 January 2026,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

JLF 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Mumbai

Maharashtra: BJP leads 26 of 29 civic bodies, Thackeray brothers fail to deliver in Mumbai

BMC Election Result: Today, the results for 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra are being declared as part of the local body elections. Among these results, the most attention is focused on Mumbai's BMC, where trends suggest the BJP is taking a significant lead.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 16, 2026

BJP wins Maharashtra

Maharashtra: BJP-led alliance surges ahead, setback for Thackeray brothers (Photo: IANS)

A major political upheaval is being witnessed in Maharashtra today. The trends and results of the counting for the state's 29 municipal corporations have made it clear that there is a tremendous wave of the BJP across the state. According to the latest trends, the BJP has emerged as the largest party in 26 out of 29 municipal corporations. The party has a significant lead in Pune, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Jalgaon, Nanded, Nagpur, Ahilyanagar, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Kolhapur, Sambhajinagar, Mira Bhayandar, and Vasai-Virar. Meanwhile, the opposition alliance and the 'Thackeray brand' are facing defeat in their own stronghold, Mumbai. In the BMC elections in Mumbai, the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena are close to a majority.

‘Lotus’ Dominates 26 Out of 29 Municipal Corporations

The latest trends from the elections held for 29 municipal bodies in Maharashtra have brought a celebratory atmosphere for the BJP. From Nagpur, Akola, and Amravati in Vidarbha to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad in Western Maharashtra, the BJP alliance has established a one-sided lead. In Nashik and Jalgaon in North Maharashtra, opposition parties are nowhere in the running.

With the BJP alliance heading towards a majority in 26 municipal corporations, the entire picture of urban politics in the state has changed. The BJP had contested the elections in alliance with Shinde's Shiv Sena in 17-18 municipal corporations.

Thackeray Brothers' Alliance ‘Fails’

The most shocking results are coming from the country's richest municipal corporation, BMC. For the Thackeray family, which has ruled here for decades, today is no less than a nightmare. Despite Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray coming together, the people of Mumbai have placed their trust in the BJP-Shinde alliance. Out of the 227 seats in the BMC, the alliance of BJP and Shinde Sena is close to crossing the magic figure of majority (114) and is currently leading in 110 seats.

In Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) is leading in 60 seats, and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is leading in 9 seats. The Congress and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi alliance is close to winning 12 seats.

Inroads Made in Pawar's Stronghold Too

In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, which were considered strongholds of the Pawar family, the BJP has also secured a significant lead. Despite the coming together of both NCP factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, the BJP appears to be heading for a clean sweep. In the Pune Municipal Corporation, the BJP is leading in 54 out of 165 wards, while the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is leading in 7 seats. The Thackeray brothers have not even opened their account here so far. The Sharad faction, fighting in alliance with Ajit Pawar's NCP, is leading in two places. Shinde's Shiv Sena has also not performed exceptionally well and is leading in two seats in the trends.

The municipal corporations where voting took place and results are being declared today include Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Ulhasnagar, Thane, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Mira-Bhayandar, Nanded-Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Latur, Malegaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Jalna, and Ichalkaranji.

Share the news:

Published on:

16 Jan 2026 03:01 pm

News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Maharashtra: BJP leads 26 of 29 civic bodies, Thackeray brothers fail to deliver in Mumbai

Big News

View All

Mumbai

Maharashtra

Trending

BJP Alliance Leads in BMC Election Trends, Here’s How the Thackeray Brothers Fare

Devendra Fadnavis Uddhav Raj Thackeray
Mumbai

Maharashtra Municipal Election Results Today, All Eyes on BMC

Maharashtra Municipal Election Results 2026
Mumbai

Dry Day: Liquor shops to remain closed for 3 consecutive days in 29 cities, government order issued

Maharashtra to observe three-day ‘dry day’ (Patrika Photo)
Mumbai

Prashant Tamang Funeral: Huge Crowds Gather for Final Farewell, Fans in Tears

प्रशांत तामांग के अंतिम दर्शन को उमड़ा जनसैलाब, रो पड़े फैंस, हर आंख हुई नम
Entertainment

Adult Comedy ‘Mastiii 4’ Set to Return to OTT After Controversies

विवादों के बाद एडल्ट कॉमेडी 'मस्ती 4' OTT पर लौटने को तैयार, जानें कब देगी दस्तक
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.