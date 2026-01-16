Maharashtra: BJP leads 26 of 29 civic bodies, Thackeray brothers fail to deliver in Mumbai

In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, which were considered strongholds of the Pawar family, the BJP has also secured a significant lead. Despite the coming together of both NCP factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, the BJP appears to be heading for a clean sweep. In the Pune Municipal Corporation, the BJP is leading in 54 out of 165 wards, while the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is leading in 7 seats. The Thackeray brothers have not even opened their account here so far. The Sharad faction, fighting in alliance with Ajit Pawar's NCP, is leading in two places. Shinde's Shiv Sena has also not performed exceptionally well and is leading in two seats in the trends.