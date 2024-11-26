scriptHow to Correct the JEE Main 2025 Form: Correction Window Opens Today | How to Correct the JEE Main 2025 Form: Correction Window Now Open | Latest News | Patrika News

How to Correct the JEE Main 2025 Form: Correction Window Opens Today

If you are one of the students who have applied for the JEE Main 2025 exam, then this news is important for you.

New DelhiNov 26, 2024 / 10:11 am

Patrika Desk

JEE Main 2025
JEE Main 2025: If you are one of the students who have applied for the JEE Main 2025 exam, then this news is important for you. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the correction window for the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam form today. Candidates can visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in to make corrections to their form. You will need your application number and password to make corrections.

What corrections can be made in the form?

  • Name
  • Class 10/equivalent details
  • Class 12/equivalent details
  • PAN number
  • Date of birth
  • Gender
  • Category
  • Sub-category
  • PwD status
  • Signature

How to correct JEE Main form (JEE Main 2025 Correction Window)

  • First, visit the official website
  • Then log in to your account using your application number and password
  • Click on the JEE Main Correction in Application Form 2025 link
  • Click on ‘Proceed’ to make corrections in the JEE Main form
  • The application form will appear on the screen
  • Make the necessary corrections
  • Submit and pay the JEE Main correction fee
  • Finally, take a printout of the corrected form

