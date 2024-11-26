How to Correct the JEE Main 2025 Form: Correction Window Opens Today

If you are one of the students who have applied for the JEE Main 2025 exam, then this news is important for you.

If you are one of the students who have applied for the JEE Main 2025 exam, then this news is important for you. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the correction window for the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam form today. Candidates can visit the official websiteto make corrections to their form. You will need your application number and password to make corrections.