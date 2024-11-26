How to Correct the JEE Main 2025 Form: Correction Window Opens Today

What corrections can be made in the form?
- Name
- Class 10/equivalent details
- Class 12/equivalent details
- PAN number
- Date of birth
- Gender
- Category
- Sub-category
- PwD status
- Signature
How to correct JEE Main form (JEE Main 2025 Correction Window)
- First, visit the official website
- Then log in to your account using your application number and password
- Click on the JEE Main Correction in Application Form 2025 link
- Click on ‘Proceed’ to make corrections in the JEE Main form
- The application form will appear on the screen
- Make the necessary corrections
- Submit and pay the JEE Main correction fee
- Finally, take a printout of the corrected form