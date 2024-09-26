IAS Transfer List: Eight IAS Officers Transferred, Many Relieved of Additional Charges, See List

In the same way, Lokesh Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Finance Department, has been transferred and made Secretary of the Rural Development Department. He has also been given the additional charge of Secretary of the Tourism Department. Abhay Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Tourism Department, has been transferred and made Secretary of the Urban Development and Housing Department. Singh has also been given the additional charge of Secretary of the Information and Public Relations Department, Managing Director of Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (BELTRON), and Managing Director of Patna Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

Dipak Anand, Secretary (Expenditure) of the Finance Department, has been given the additional charge of Secretary of the Labour Resources Department until further orders. Shirshat Kapil Ashok, Managing Director of Bihar State Road Development Corporation, has been made Chairman of Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation Limited, and Niles Ramchandra Deore, Managing Director of North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited, has been given the additional charge of Special Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat Department.

Furthermore, Dr. B. Rajendra, Secretary of the General Administration Department, has been relieved of the additional charge of the Principal Secretary of the Labour Resources Department. It is worth noting that on August 31, many IAS officers were transferred to Bihar. On the same day, senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Amrit Lal Meena was given the responsibility of Chief Secretary of Bihar.