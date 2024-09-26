scriptIAS Transfer List: Eight IAS Officers Transferred, Many Relieved of Additional Charges, See List | Latest News | Patrika News

IAS Transfer List: Eight IAS Officers Transferred, Many Relieved of Additional Charges, See List

IAS Transfer List: On August 31, many IAS officers were transferred in Bihar. On the same day, senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Amrit Lal Meena was given the responsibility of Chief Secretary of Bihar.

PatnaSep 26, 2024 / 01:51 am

Patrika Desk

On Tuesday, many senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers were transferred to Bihar. The state government has given the additional charge of Principal Secretary of the Finance Department to Anand Kishore, Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Committee. According to the notification issued by the General Administration Department on Tuesday, Anand Kishore has been relieved of the additional charge of Principal Secretary of the Urban Development and Housing Department and Managing Director of Patna Metro Rail Corporation Limited.
In the same way, Lokesh Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Finance Department, has been transferred and made Secretary of the Rural Development Department. He has also been given the additional charge of Secretary of the Tourism Department. Abhay Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Tourism Department, has been transferred and made Secretary of the Urban Development and Housing Department. Singh has also been given the additional charge of Secretary of the Information and Public Relations Department, Managing Director of Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (BELTRON), and Managing Director of Patna Metro Rail Corporation Limited.
Dipak Anand, Secretary (Expenditure) of the Finance Department, has been given the additional charge of Secretary of the Labour Resources Department until further orders. Shirshat Kapil Ashok, Managing Director of Bihar State Road Development Corporation, has been made Chairman of Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation Limited, and Niles Ramchandra Deore, Managing Director of North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited, has been given the additional charge of Special Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat Department.
Furthermore, Dr. B. Rajendra, Secretary of the General Administration Department, has been relieved of the additional charge of the Principal Secretary of the Labour Resources Department. It is worth noting that on August 31, many IAS officers were transferred to Bihar. On the same day, senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Amrit Lal Meena was given the responsibility of Chief Secretary of Bihar.

News / IAS Transfer List: Eight IAS Officers Transferred, Many Relieved of Additional Charges, See List

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

Sports

Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

1 day ago

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

world

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

1 day ago

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

world

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

1 day ago

Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

Special

Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

1 day ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.