scriptGirlfriend in Suitcase, Hostel Guards Left Shocked During Check | Girlfriend in Suitcase, Hostel Guards Left Shocked During Check | Latest News | Patrika News
Girlfriend in Suitcase, Hostel Guards Left Shocked During Check

A unique incident at O.P. Jindal University in Sonipat, Haryana, has caught everyone’s attention.

SonipatApr 12, 2025 / 01:18 pm

Patrika Desk

Sonipat Viral Video: In Sonipat, Haryana, a lover went to extreme lengths for his girlfriend. A shocking incident unfolded at a university where a young man attempted to sneak his girlfriend into the boys’ hostel hidden inside a suitcase. However, his plan failed when the girl let out a scream, alerting the vigilant female guards who subsequently searched the suitcase.

What Happened?

According to a video that has gone viral on social media, the young man concealed his girlfriend in a large suitcase and tried to take her into the boys’ hostel. Everything seemed to be going smoothly until, at the hostel entrance, the girl screamed. This alerted the guards on duty, who became suspicious of the suitcase. Upon inspection, they discovered the young man’s girlfriend inside. This shocked not only the guards but everyone present.

Social Media Uproar

This video is rapidly going viral on social media. People are reacting in various ways. Some are calling it a new ‘height’ of love, while others are deeming the act irresponsible. One user wrote, “In the name of love, they’ve reached suitcases; will boyfriends be in bags next?” Another commented, “This trick to break hostel rules is unique!”

University’s Silence

However, the university has yet to release an official statement on the incident. Sources say the hostel administration is investigating the matter and may take action against the students involved. The video is creating a buzz online, with people sharing it and finding it hilarious.

