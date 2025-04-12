Girlfriend in Suitcase, Hostel Guards Left Shocked During Check

What Happened? According to a video that has gone viral on social media, the young man concealed his girlfriend in a large suitcase and tried to take her into the boys’ hostel. Everything seemed to be going smoothly until, at the hostel entrance, the girl screamed. This alerted the guards on duty, who became suspicious of the suitcase. Upon inspection, they discovered the young man’s girlfriend inside. This shocked not only the guards but everyone present.

Social Media Uproar This video is rapidly going viral on social media. People are reacting in various ways. Some are calling it a new ‘height’ of love, while others are deeming the act irresponsible. One user wrote, “In the name of love, they’ve reached suitcases; will boyfriends be in bags next?” Another commented, “This trick to break hostel rules is unique!”