Israeli air strikes continue in Lebanon; 36 killed, 17 injured

36 People Killed On Monday, 36 people were killed in Israeli air strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon. In the eastern Lebanese province of Baalbek-Hermel, 11 people were killed in air strikes, including 8 in a residential apartment in the village of Nabi Sheet and 3 others in Hermel. Meanwhile, 25 people were killed in Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon, including 9 in the village of Marakah, 3 in the village of Ain Baal, 2 in the city of Gaziyeh, 10 in the Tyre district, and 1 person in the village of Yahmour.

17 People Injured On Monday, 17 people were injured in Israeli air strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon. The injured have been admitted to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.