Israeli air strikes continue in Lebanon; 36 killed, 17 injured

On Monday, 36 people were killed in Israeli air strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon.

New DelhiNov 26, 2024 / 01:44 pm

Patrika Desk

The Israeli army has been carrying out air strikes in different parts of Lebanon. The Israeli army has been continuously carrying out air raids in Lebanon. Although many senior commanders and terrorists, including Hezbollah’s chief Hassan Nasrallah, two new chiefs, and many commanders, have been killed in these air strikes, the Israeli army is still conducting air strikes in Lebanon, including the capital Beirut, as well as ground operations against Hezbollah. However, many innocent people have also been killed in Lebanon due to Israeli air strikes, but the Israeli army’s operation continues. On Monday, the Israeli army again carried out air strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon.

36 People Killed

On Monday, 36 people were killed in Israeli air strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon. In the eastern Lebanese province of Baalbek-Hermel, 11 people were killed in air strikes, including 8 in a residential apartment in the village of Nabi Sheet and 3 others in Hermel. Meanwhile, 25 people were killed in Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon, including 9 in the village of Marakah, 3 in the village of Ain Baal, 2 in the city of Gaziyeh, 10 in the Tyre district, and 1 person in the village of Yahmour.

17 People Injured

On Monday, 17 people were injured in Israeli air strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon. The injured have been admitted to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

