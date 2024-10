Prescriptions in Kannada to be made compulsory for government doctors: KDA Chairman

Bangalore•Sep 26, 2024 / 01:43 am• Aishwarya Chouhan

Kannada Development Authority (KDA) Chairman Dr. Purushottam Bilimale said that they will soon issue an order making it compulsory for government doctors to write prescriptions in Kannada. While speaking to journalists in Mangaluru, he said that he had recently issued an order in Raichur, instructing government doctors to write prescriptions in Kannada. Soon, another order will be issued to implement this across the state.

Dr. Purushottam said that currently, many patients are unable to understand English prescriptions. If the pharmacist also makes a mistake in understanding the name, it will be a problem. Patients may receive the wrong medicine. If the names are in Kannada, at least the patient will know what medicine they are taking.