JNU Admissions Open for PG and ADOP Courses

Registration and Document Verification Process The final admission and registration deadline is set for 14 August 2025. Document verification for selected candidates will be conducted in various phases between 21 and 29 July. Documents of candidates shortlisted based on the final merit list will be verified on 13 and 14 August. The university may also publish the status of vacant seats on 8 August.

Eligibility and Application Process Candidates who participated in the CUET(PG) 2025 examination can apply by logging in to JNU’s official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in or www.jnu.ac.in using their NTA application number and date of birth. The university administration has advised all candidates to thoroughly read the e-prospectus before applying and to carefully verify all eligibility aspects. Eligibility criteria, number of seats, and other details for each course are available on the university’s admission portal.