JNU Admissions Open for PG and ADOP Courses

Currently, approximately 8,000 students are studying at the university. According to information received, JNU is also about to commence the admission process for PhD courses.

May 26, 2025 / 05:52 pm

Patrika Desk

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Jawaharlal Nehru University(Photo-JNU Official)

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has commenced the admission process for Postgraduate (PG) and Advanced Diploma of Proficiency (ADOP) courses for the academic year 2025-26. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 23 May, with the last date for application set at 11:50 PM on 16 June 2025. Necessary corrections to the application form can be made on 17 and 18 June. The first merit list is expected on 27 June, while the second and third lists may be released on 5 July and 14 July respectively.

Registration and Document Verification Process

The final admission and registration deadline is set for 14 August 2025. Document verification for selected candidates will be conducted in various phases between 21 and 29 July. Documents of candidates shortlisted based on the final merit list will be verified on 13 and 14 August. The university may also publish the status of vacant seats on 8 August.

Eligibility and Application Process

Candidates who participated in the CUET(PG) 2025 examination can apply by logging in to JNU’s official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in or www.jnu.ac.in using their NTA application number and date of birth. The university administration has advised all candidates to thoroughly read the e-prospectus before applying and to carefully verify all eligibility aspects. Eligibility criteria, number of seats, and other details for each course are available on the university’s admission portal.

Student Protest Situation

While some students are protesting the admission system via CUET and UGC-NET, the number of protesters is significantly small compared to the total student population. Currently, approximately 8,000 students are studying at the university. According to information received, JNU is also about to commence the admission process for PhD courses. All candidates are advised to regularly check the university website for the latest updates related to admissions.

