Job in India, 3 Bangladeshis’ kidneys were removed, gang busted

Kidney Trafficking Gang Busted Three Bangladeshi citizens have revealed how they fell prey to an active kidney trafficking gang in India. Statements recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have exposed a dangerous plan. These individuals were lured to India with job offers and then subjected to medical tests, during which their kidneys were removed. It was only after 48 hours that they regained consciousness and discovered that their kidneys had been removed, and a compensation of Rs 4 lakh had been deposited into their bank accounts. All three Bangladeshi nationals have recounted their ordeal in India. Although they have returned to Bangladesh, the police have filed a chargesheet and the case will soon begin.