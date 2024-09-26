Kolkata: Big network in hospital corruption case, former principal to reveal secrets: CBI

Rape and murder case: Sandip Ghosh’s role under suspicion A 31-year-old junior woman doctor was raped and murdered at the hospital on August 9. The CBI is investigating the case, following a Calcutta High Court order. Sandip Ghosh’s role is under suspicion in the rape and murder case as well. The CBI has questioned him several times and has also conducted a polygraph test on him. Finally, the CBI arrested former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh on Monday night. Ghosh was arrested in a financial corruption case. The investigation agency had been questioning him for 15 days since August 16. Ghosh was called to the CBI office at the CGO Complex on Monday evening and was taken to Nizam Palace later. The central investigation agency said they arrested Ghosh at 8:35 pm. The agency is investigating both the rape and murder of the woman trainee doctor and financial corruption at the hospital.

Renovation work raises questions After the body was recovered from the hospital, a seminar hall room’s wall was demolished in the name of renovation. This is seen as an attempt to destroy evidence. It is suspected that Sandip Ghosh may have given instructions for this. Many people are questioning why the renovation work was started in a hurry. The CBI has also questioned Ghosh about this. In this context, allegations of financial corruption have been leveled against RG Kar Hospital for over three years. The state government had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on August 16 to investigate the matter. The allegations range from the disappearance of the body from the morgue to corruption in the hospital’s biomedical waste disposal. The hospital’s former deputy superintendent, Akhtar Ali, had brought this to the attention of the police. The complaint names Sandip Ghosh, among others, including the head of the forensic medicine department, Debashish Som, former superintendent Sanjay Vasishth, and medical supplier Biplab Sinha.